Social Media Cracks up After Trump Complains About Hush Money Jury Not Smiling at Him: "Crybaby"

Former president Donald Trump earned the rebuke of social media users after he whined about the "unfair" hush money trial where he was recently found guilty on 34 counts of fabricating business records to conceal a hush money payment. Trump claimed no one from the jury smiled at him, a strange complaint that was bashed up on social media.

Trump: I never saw a glimmer of a smile from the jury. pic.twitter.com/jJnVkUepjQ — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2024

“You heard me say long before the verdict that Mother Teresa couldn’t get a fair trial here. I said that, and no, you couldn’t. I never saw a glimmer of a smile from the jury. No, this was a very unfair venue,” Trump complained, per The Daily Beast. “It’s a tiny fraction of the people [who] are Republicans, and it’s very unfair. And then we had a very unfair judge.”

All must praise and smile at Leader even when he is on trial for criminal activities https://t.co/ukPDrchLMe — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) June 5, 2024

Social media users piled on Trump. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat slammed, saying, "All must praise and smile at Leader even when he is on trial for criminal activities." Another user, in a similar vein, mocked, "Because that's what juries typically do to the accused. Flash a nice grin from time to time." Another user bashed, saying, "This is painful to listen to… no way am I gonna vote for a crybaby like this.. no freaking way."

You can’t see anything if you spend all day in court with your eyes closed. Duh.🙄 🔥 — Civics and Civility are essential!😎 (@BeaReno) June 5, 2024

A user made fun of Trump's expectation, saying, "Just spitballing here but I’m fairly sure jurors enthusiastically smiling is not a thing." Another user tried to explain, "If I was forced to disrupt my life, to sit in that courtroom while he sleeps at his table, all because he thinks he doesn’t have to follow the same laws everyone else has to follow, you better believe I would not be smiling either."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Luke Hales

A user slammed, "Clap harder for Dear Leader." Another user mocked, "Cry me a river. What a baby." Another user commented, drawing parallels with President Joe Biden, "Listen to his latest interview. You can call him the Rambling Man. Vote Pres. Biden 4 more yrs. At least he talks intellectually 2024&2025." A user imitated Trump and mocked him, saying, "Very unfair jury that my lawyers vetted! Rigged! Everything is rigged against me and the $400 million I inherited from my dad. Disaster!"

#SleepyDon probably didn’t see much of anything.



He doesn’t know what it’s like to look at people who aren’t being paid to act like he’s special.



Convicted felon. https://t.co/ioaD1MzXSM — Verónica 🌶️ (@chile_pepper on threads.net) (@chile_pepper) June 5, 2024

The gag order in the case, which Trump has already broken ten times, still prevents him from making any comments on the jury, court employees, prosecutors, witnesses, and other parties. His attorneys asked Judge Juan Merchan to remove the gag order on Monday, citing the outcome of the trial and Trump's upcoming debate with President Joe Biden later this month, among other reasons.

Meanwhile, according to NBC News last week, which cited the nonprofit research group Advance Democracy, Trump's followers are threatening juries, prosecutors, and Merchan personally. Trump's followers have been demanding that the identities and private details of the jurors be made public.