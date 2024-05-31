Eric Trump Bashed for Making a Racist 'Trumpian Slip' Claiming Donald Trump Will Emerge Victorious

At a sparsely attended rally in New York City on May 29, Eric Trump took the stage and assured his followers that he and his father would win the upcoming election, citing a highly controversial and racist reason. "I cannot wait for the day that we win. We’re waiting for the day that we’ll win. We will, we’re white," Eric stated as he spoke in support of former President Donald Trump as reported by Pride magazine.

Eric and his wife, Lara Trump, who serves as RNC co-chair, arrived in New York after the conclusion of Donald's trial, which wrapped up with closing statements. As Donald awaits the jury's verdict in his hush-money trial, his son Eric's statement drew immense criticism and was pointed out by netizens for its racist connotations. User @JoJoFromJerz tweeted, "The MAGA mantra: 'white makes right.'" User @4HumanUnity quipped sarcastically, "White? TFG is orange! Or is it paint?" @yuhline on the other hand, critically tweeted, "What a strange thing to say and what a strange place to say it in." Supporting the stance of netizens criticising the statement user @gailendavid wrote, "Wow! What a classic Trumpian slip!" Eric abandoned subtlety and openly expressed racist sentiments during his speech. It's clear that subtlety has been abandoned by netizens.

From Donald's recent speech where he juxtaposed "the Black president" with "the white president who got $1.7 billion off the price," it's clear that the shift has moved from coded language to overt expressions. This shift marks a new era where previously veiled racism is now being blatantly and unapologetically displayed. It's widely acknowledged that Trump's wealth, gender identity, sexual orientation, and race have shielded him from facing consequences, a fact that many find troubling. While some speculate that Eric may have meant to say "right" instead of "white," the ease with which many interpret it as "We're white" is concerning.

As the Trump family tries to transition from thinly veiled racism to open racism, they may find themselves facing a shifting landscape. While the foundations of the USA may have been rooted in white supremacist ideals that they often echo, societal dynamics are evolving. According to Into More with over 20% of Gen Z adults identifying as LGBTQ+ and changing racial demographics edging us toward a majority non-white population, the Trumps' outdated views are increasingly out of touch with the values of progress and inclusivity that are gaining momentum.

In March 2023, Trump faced indictment on 34 counts related to falsifying business records following an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office led by Alvin Bragg. The charges arise from accusations of Trump's involvement in concealing hush money payments made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 elections. Daniels alleges a sexual encounter with Trump during an alleged affair in 2006, a claim strongly refuted by the former President.