“So Beautiful” — Kamala Harris Under Scrutiny After Praising Anti-ICE Protests

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris has outraged netizens after praising the recent trend of nationwide anti-government and anti-ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) protests.

During a recent interview with American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten, Harris complimented protesters on their creativity and collaboration. Although the anti-ICE protests have persisted since Donald Trump’s January 2025 inauguration, the movement gained new steam when Operation Metro Surge began in Minneapolis in December.

Numerous schools have had student-led walkouts, and protesters have filled streets in major cities such as Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Los Angeles.

“It’s so fantastic!” Harris said. “People coming out with their whistles, their smartphones and videotaping, and … with perfect strangers and aiding perfect strangers! It’s been so beautiful to see!”

🚨NEW: Kamala Harris *GUSHES* over protesters impeding ICE🤦‍♂️ “It’s so FANTASTIC! People coming out with their WHISTLES, their smart phones and videotaping — and aiding perfect strangers! It’s been so BEAUTIFUL to see!”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/BZTDPvFTeO — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 2, 2026

Harris then discussed the “power of numbers,” the idea that a movement is stronger when more people are involved.

“And again, this is what I mean about: ‘We have the light inside of us,’” Harris explained. “Like … when people band together, and we remember the strength of community and we remember the strength of coalition, and the power in, you know, it’s cliché, the power in the numbers, right?”

Although the video was posted Feb. 24, it began gaining traction on social media on Monday, when Libs of TikTok shared the clip on X. That post, originally posted by the Daily Caller’s Jason Cohen, had nearly 200,000 views at publication.

Libs of TikTok criticized Harris for referencing the whistles but not mentioning protesters who “attack and dox” federal agents or those involved with the government. Doxing (sometimes spelled “doxxing”) refers to sharing someone’s private information over the internet, which some anti-ICE protesters have done against federal agents and officials.

“It’s only natural that Harris supports protecting unvetted criminals she let pour into the country over four years,” the Republican National Committee’s research account wrote on X.

We dodged two bullets this last election https://t.co/CuAHmDQ7Ku — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) March 3, 2026

There have been various violent incidents involving DHS officials, including the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota. Good was shot in her car in January while putting her vehicle into drive when one agent was in front of the car, and another had his arm through the driver’s side window.

The Department of Homeland Security has argued that Good intended to strike an ICE agent with her vehicle and commit an act of domestic terrorism. Homeland Security officials claim that Pretti, who was shot on Jan. 24, was armed with a 9 mm pistol and “violently resisted” being disarmed. Minnesota officials have disputed that claim, with videos showing Pretti holding a phone in his hand.

A viral video in January showed a masked protester throwing a heavy object at a DHS agent. ICE officials re‑arrested two Venezuelan nationals in early February, less than a month after they allegedly assaulted an ICE agent with a shovel or a broom handle. One of the men was shot in the thigh, though a judge later ordered their release. However, ICE and the Justice Department announced on Feb. 13 that they were investigating whether the officers lied under oath; those officers were also placed on leave.

Harris, 61, is among the early frontrunners to be the 2028 Democratic presidential nominee. Polymarket gave her 5% odds as of March 3, trailing California Gov. Gavin Newsom (25%) and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (9%). Harris has not formally announced a 2028 run, though.

If Harris is the Democratic nominee, she would be the first non-sitting President to earn consecutive major-party nominations since Adlai Stevenson II over 70 years ago. Although Trump earned the Republican nomination in 2024 as a non-incumbent, Stevenson remains the last person to do so in back-to-back cycles (1952 and 1956) without having previously held the office.