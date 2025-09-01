Snoop Dogg Finally Speaks Out After Shocking Comments on Pixar’s LGBTQ Scene

Snoop Dogg, a well-known hip-hop artist who usually has a lot of confidence, has ended up in a heated discussion online because of what he said about a Pixar movie. The 53-year-old rapper caused quite a stir last week when he revealed on Sarah Fontenot’s podcast, It’s Giving, that he felt “scared to go to the movies” after watching LGBTQ characters in the 2022 animated film Lightyear.

Snoop Dogg recalled taking his little grandson to watch the movie. There’s a scene where Buzz Lightyear’s best buddy, Alisha Hawthorne, gets hitched to a woman named Kiko, and they start a family together. This moment had Snoop’s grandkid all puzzled. He looked at Snoop with wide eyes and said, “Papa Snoop? How [can] she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!”

That question threw Snoop for a loop, and he admitted, it left him scratching his head.

“I didn’t come in for this s—,” he told Fontenot. “I just came to watch the goddamn movie… It f—– me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s— that I don’t have an answer for.”

The reaction on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) was loud and negative. Someone on Reddit slammed him for blaming the movie instead of his parenting skills, saying, “Why do close-minded people always blame others for their shortcomings as parents?”

Another person couldn’t help but notice the irony in a rapper, who’s known for having s—– lyrics out in the open, getting bent out of shape “by a lesbian couple in a kids’ movie.” But as you’d expect from Snoop Dogg, the rapper wouldn’t be quiet for too long!

He took to Instagram to say sorry, and typed:

“My bad. I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons… Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

He also mentioned that his friends from the LGBTQ community had been in touch, showing him some love and support. Snoop clarified that his earlier words weren’t coming from a place of hate; he was unprepared and had no answer.

Snoop Dogg’s apology has calmed some people down, because in a business where many keep pushing back when they’re wrong, it’s good to see him admit he messed up and say sorry. But there are still fans who aren’t buying it. They remember his old connections with Donald Trump and some of the iffy things he said before, making them suspicious of his sincerity.

This time, though, there’s something special about this situation.

What Snoop Dogg said and apologized for taps into a bigger debate about LGBTQ people being seen more in kids’ cartoons and movies. When the Pixar film Lightyear came out, it got much attention because it featured two same-sex characters, which is new for a Disney movie. It upset some enough to ban it, but others were happy to see diversity.

All Snoop Dogg had to say was they adopted their son, how hard is that to do? The problem is he doesn’t value Queer families and he thinks his outrage is him being a concerned grandfather when it’s really just him being passive aggressively hateful. But at this point, I’m not… https://t.co/UGDkl7wD3I pic.twitter.com/x0tTJSkC4x — Bella (🍿🫶🏾Cinematically Emotional) (@BellaLoveNote) August 25, 2025

Snoop Dogg is using the controversy to learn and grow. In his own words, he is “not perfect.” Given the cancel culture today, this type of modesty could be what he needed to say to end the conversation on a strong note.