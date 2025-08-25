LGBTQ+ Community Slams Snoop Dogg for His Shocking Take on Queer Representation in Kids’ Movies

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has found himself in the middle of internet scrutiny again. This time, it is due to his comments regarding the animated film Lightyear, a collaboration between Disney and Pixar. The movie has become a topic of interest within the LGBTQ+ community as it features a same-sex couple raising a child, and fans are now questioning Snoop’s stance on the issue. This situation has escalated; some even advocate that he be excluded from the AFL Grand Final’s lineup of performers.

The controversy arose from a podcast episode of It’s Giving, where Snoop Dogg recounted the experience of watching the 2022 film with his grandson. His grandson asked, “Pap Snoop, how’d she have a baby with a woman? She [is] a woman.”

The rapper, unprepared for such a conversation, said, “I didn’t come in for this s—, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. (…) I’m scared to go to the movies now.” Cue outrage! Numerous fans took offence to Snoop Dogg’s comments, viewing them as dismissive, with some even interpreting the rap legend’s words as a jab at the presence of LGBTQ+ characters in children’s media.

In today’s heated cultural battleground, where sensitivities are often heightened, nothing quite fuels social media fire like a celebrity commenting on the diversity choices of a beloved animation studio like Pixar.

The backlash began after commentator Dom Lucre posted the clip to X, writing: “BREAKING: The LGBTQ community is furious with Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg after he said he’s ‘scared to go to the movies’(…) seeing an LGBTQ+ couple.”

The post has since racked up 3.5 million views.

🔥🚨BREAKING: The LGBTQ community is furious with Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg after he said he’s “scared to go to the movies” after watching Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ film with his grandson and seeing an LGBTQ+ couple: Dogg: “I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the… pic.twitter.com/acmUlBDwQa — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 25, 2025

One called out Snoop Dogg directly: “It was a small part of that character’s life. You and Snoop are homoph-bes.” Another commenter offered a softer take, saying that maybe he was unprepared for questions from his grandson. A third reminded us of Snoop’s past controversies: “[the] guy who performs at a N-zi rally is scared of gay people.” A fourth piled on, saying, “He voted for that!”

Others defended him and claimed he represents “millions of parents tired of Disney’s forced agenda.” This mixed bag of criticism and support shows how divided the conversation remains, especially regarding LGBTQ+ inclusion in kids’ films.

The controversy may have started with internet chatter, but it has escalated into a public relations concern.

Snoop Dogg says he’s “scared to go to the movies” after watching ‘Lightyear’ with his grandson and seeing an LGBTQ+ couple: “I didn’t come in for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.” pic.twitter.com/iEiLZuWr4W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2025

Ex-AFL player Brendon Fevola shared on his Fifi, Fev & Nick radio program that there’s a chance Snoop Dogg could be removed from the AFL Grand Final lineup. Fevola hinted that organisers might opt for “an Aussie artist to play at the MCG”.

Could Snoop Dogg’s past lyrics and recent statements have been the deciding factors?

Per Nine Australia, Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young joined the calls and said: “The irony is not lost on many AFL fans that just last week they suspended Izak Rankine for using a homophobic slur, yet Snoop Dogg is set to get $2 million to play his misogynistic, homophobic music on our turf.” She argued the stage should go to homegrown artists, especially during a cost-of-living crisis.

We’ll have to see if this storm will pass or affect Snoop’s Grand Final performance. A podcast story has started discussions about fairness, how we raise our children, and whether people like Snoop Dogg can avoid being questioned in a hyper-aware era.