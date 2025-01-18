Snoop Dogg’s Favorite Late-Night Snack Will Surprise You

When Snoop Dogg is having a late-night craving, he doesn’t look out for the mostly opted cookies and milk. Surprising, isn’t it? Instead of the usual choices, the legendary rapper and The Voice coach’s go-to option is a protein-packed snack, nothing else than hard-boiled eggs.

In a 2023 interview with Business Insider, Snoop spilled the beans. His go-to snack and why it’s his favorite. “They’re fast to make, and not hard to make,” he said. “Can’t really mess that up.” He recalled the breakfast he enjoyed as a child. For a nostalgic twist, he sometimes would add a piece of toast. “I put the egg in the middle of the toast like the elementary school breakfast they used to give,” Snoop said. “We couldn’t wait to get to school to get that hard-boiled egg and put it in the toast. A beautiful thing.”

Snoop didn’t mention in detail his egg-boiling technique though. However, his longtime friend and collaborator, Martha Stewart did share her simple secret for perfect hard-boiled eggs. It was to use slightly older eggs, which helps with smoother peeling.

Snoop’s love for eggs is not hidden after his two cookbooks came out. His 2018 debut, From Crook to Cook, contains several egg recipes. That also includes the “Mile-High Omelet” stuffed with bacon and the cheesy “Ashford and Simpson Eggs.” He didn’t hold back from describing it as the perfect snack, whether it’s morning or late at night.

In his 2023 cookbook Goon with the Spoon, which he had co-authored with rapper E-40, Snoop mentioned a recipe for “Turkey Sausage Scotch Eggs.” It is a healthier spin on the classic British dish. E-40 explained the twist as he said, “Using turkey sausage instead of pork makes it a bit healthier. If you’ve never had Scotch eggs, you gotta try.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

For Snoop, cooking is more than a hobby. This is exactly how he expresses love and nostalgia. In a 2018 interview with Parade, he shared, “Those meals always meant family coming together. Cooking is another way to show that love to the people you love.”

Snoop’s passion for cooking isn’t only limited to eggs. He once cooked an astounding meal of short ribs, rice, gravy, corn, and cornbread for fellow artists DMX and Swizz Beatz while they worked in the studio. Talking about the experience, Snoop said, “It made me feel good to know I was giving them nourishment and food to go and create a record. I was honored and happy to cook for them.”

Among his all-popular recipes, Cognac Mashed Potatoes is a standout, too. He uses this ‘secret’ ingredient of a half cup of Hennessy besides russet potatoes, a good portion of heavy cream, and mayonnaise.

Whether he’s in the kitchen making magic with recipes, remembering childhood breakfasts, or making his loved ones smile with his cooked meals, Snoop Dogg is a walking and talking example that food and love go hand in hand.