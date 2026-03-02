SNL Tourette’s Sketch Slammed By Charity – “Not A Source Of Entertainment”

After a sketch aired on SNL relating to Tourette’s Syndrome, the charity Tourette’s Action slammed the satire show, saying, “Videos and posts that deliberately misrepresent tics set us back years.” The Saturday Night Live sketch mocked John Davidson’s involuntary racial slur at the 2026 Baftas, slamming the show for its contribution to the “horrific” trolling experience by those who have the condition.

A spokesperson for Tourette’s Action slammed the SNL clip as “unacceptable.” Moreover, they said videos like this “can undo the progress our community has spent years building toward greater awareness.”

The charity stressed that Tourette’s Syndrome is “not a source of entertainment” and it “is not a joke. However, they did point out that it is “a condition that can be extremely debilitating, causing pain isolation and huge amounts of discrimination.”

This SNL sketch aired over the weekend and poked fun at the Baftas incident, where a Scottish campaigner John Davidson, who has Tourette’s syndrome, shouted a racial slur as actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were presenting an award.

Meanwhile, Davidson, whose life inspired the movie I Swear, said later how “upset and distraught” he was over the sketch, as he had reportedly been told that any offensive involuntary tics would be cut from the broadcast.

Saturday Night Live made light of the situation by sharing a sketch featuring cast members playing four controversial celebrities. These included Mel Gibson, JK Rowling, Bill Cosby and Kanye West, who all claim Tourette’s is to blame for their problematic behavior.

First was a cast member Andrew Dismukes playing Mel Gibson who said he suffered from Tourette’s, which “explains a lot of the things I’ve said or yelled through the years.” Meanwhile, Gibson is well known for making anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic comments, which he has apologized for.

Next is Ashley Padilla, playing Harry Potter author JK Rowling saying, “Tourette’s isn’t just blurting out an offensive word. It can be a years-long obsession with something like trans rights and a deep anger that someone who was born with a wand in their pants would want that one removed and replaced with a Horcrux.” This comes as the author has faced backlash over her remarks about the transgender community.

Kenan Thompson played the role of Bill Cosby, who has been accused of sexual assault, rape and sexual harassment by over 60 women, all of which he has denied. In the sketch he said he suffers from “something called the drink Tourette’s.”

Tourette’s action said of the sketch, “I hope those creating these videos understand that they create real consequences for people in our community: fear, isolation, bullying, abuse, and a feeling among many that they must hide away to stay safe.”

Moreover, the spokesperson noted that those with the syndrome have endured “horrific trolling” since the incident at the Baftas and urged people to “be kind.”

The charity explained that the “trolling and harassment” members of their community have endured since the broadcast has been horrific. They added that people have been targeted with threats and humiliation for having a condition they did not choose.

“These recent events have been painful for multiple communities, and I am not for one minute dismissing that hurt, but directing anger and ridicule to people with Tourette’s does nothing to heal that pain and does not move us forward. What we need right now is people to be kind,” the charity added.

“We need compassion, accurate information and above all, we need education. I am asking everyone, content creators, viewers, the media, and the wider public, to please consider the impact of what they say and what they share.

“Behind every tic is a person. A family. A life. A long-standing history of being misunderstood. I was always brought up with the motto that if you have nothing nice to say, then say nothing and to always, always be kind. To those in the Tourette’s community.”

Davidson suffers from coprolalia, a version of Tourette’s which involves involuntary cursing or making socially inappropriate remarks. During the Baftas, he chose to leave the auditorium shortly after he realized Lindo and Jordan had heard his tic from the stage. Moreover, he admitted that he made several offensive remarks that weren’t just racial, as he had no control over his words at the event.

As noted by the Independent, a spokesperson for the BBC said, “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it has been removed from BBC iPlayer.”

Meanwhile, the BBC also apologized over the slur, which was aired “in error” as the producers did not hear the word. Moreover, Bafta also apologized explaining that a “comprehensive review” was being carried out, adding that they took “full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation”. Moreover, the broadcaster also apologized to Lindo and Jordan over the incident.