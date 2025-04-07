JK Rowling Faces Backlash for Her Controversial Comment on Asexuality

Ever since the Harry Potter books came onto the market, JK Rowling has enjoyed celebrity status. Her books have had a significant influence on a whole generation of kids. And maybe the next few generations, too.

When Harry Potter books were made into movies, JK Rowling went on to become the richest woman in the UK. At one point in time, she was richer than the queen herself. This public adoration and financial success gave her a seat among mortals where her words carry weight.

And Ms. Rowling has decided to utilize this status to hurl abuses at the marginalized.

JK Rowling sparked a new round of controversy on April 6, 2025, International Asexuality Day. She quoted a social media post that was in regards to raising awareness about the asexual community. Ms. Rowling’s quote in that tweet has been denounced as disrespectful and inconsiderate to the asexual community.

On X (previously Twitter), Rowling wrote the now-famous message, “Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don’t fancy a shag.”

Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don’t fancy a shag. pic.twitter.com/xkBhbWqP5z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2025

Apparently, JK Rowling was not satisfied with spewing hatred towards trangenders, she came for people’s sexuality too.

LGBTQ+ activists, asexual people, and supporters quickly criticized Rowling over the remark. They accused her of trivializing a valid sexual orientation and the very real struggles that asexual people confront.

The purpose of having such days is to increase visibility and dialogue among people. Similarly, the original post regarding International Asexuality Day was made to make people aware of it. The post was to increase knowledge of asexuality, increase visibility, and encourage acceptance for those who identify as asexual.

In a very sexually oriented world, the idea of a whole section of the population that has no desire for sexual intimacy is still unknown and not understood. These people frequently feel marginalized or misunderstood, even in larger LGBTQ+ communities.

JK Rowling denies existence of ‘trans kids,’ warns medical interventions will one day be viewed as ‘worse than lobotomies’ https://t.co/H0hIJVhMNj pic.twitter.com/4lPvxpkvgo — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2024

People noted that Rowling’s remarks ridiculed the intent of a day devoted to awareness. She reduced the whole struggle to the simple act of sexual intercourse. Her comments minimized education in addition to undermining the validity of asexuality as an identity.

Her remarks were seen by many as just one more instance of hostility toward marginalized groups. Social media responses show that her speech can cause psychological damage. Asexual people are already stigmatized and invisible and she makes it more difficult for them. Other people shared personal accounts of being excluded and feeling invalid. All because of their asexual identity.

Us asexuals literally just minding our business. Jk Rowling: AND YOU KNOW WHAT F*CK Y’ALL TOO#JKRowling #Asexual #Asexuality pic.twitter.com/A2O3YbLzQ7 — Rihanna’s third child (@SamuraiBre) April 7, 2025

This is not the first time JK Rowling is under fire for her comments. Her continuous degradation of people with different gender identities over the past few years have drawn harsh criticism for being transphobic. These have put her at odds with a large portion of the LGBTQ+ community and ignited intense discussion.

Though she has been criticized a lot for utilizing her platform to spread hate, Ms. Rowling has maintained the stance that these are her views and she means no harm.

Rowling’s supporters, however, say that she was just satirizing freedom of speech.

Whatever her idea of freedom of speech is and whatever her own views may be, JK Rowling has time and again crossed the limit and insulted those who are different from her