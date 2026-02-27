Bill Cosby’s Chilling Confession About Procuring Quaaludes to Drug Women

Once among America’s most beloved comedians, Bill Cosby‘s fall from grace has been shocking to say the least. Cosby, who was convicted of sexual assault in 2018, has finally spilt his secrets on how he procured the sedatives, using which he sexually assaulted his victims.

According to a report from RadarOnline.com, the Let’s Do It Again actor confessed under oath that a doctor kept him stocked up with a “recreational Quaalude prescription.” He acknowledged that he refilled the prescription a total of seven times, without ever taking a single pill himself.

Sentencing day for Bill Cosby. The actor and comedian faces up to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. We have the latest details from Norristown on News 8 Today. pic.twitter.com/QPQi43ohdi — Jere Gish (@jeregishWGAL) September 24, 2018

TMZ reported that during a deposition, Cosby said that he refilled the prescription for the drugs from a gynecologist at a poker game seven times. He then dropped the bombshell confession that he intended to give the same pills to unsuspecting women in hopes of spending intimate time with them.

Cosby made this confession during a deposition against Donna Motsinger, who, amongst multiple others, accused the actor of sexual assault. TMZ stated that according to legal documents the media outlet obtained from the court, gynecologist Leroy Amar supplied the Quaaludes to the 88-year-old. Amar was reportedly a close friend of Cosby.

The outlet further reported that Amar had his license revoked in 1979. As per court documents, Motsinger claimed that Cosby first drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1972, when she was working as a server at the Trident restaurant in California.

She said that after Cosby invited her to one of his performances, she began to “feel sick” in his dressing room. Motsinger revealed that she had accepted a pill from him, which she believed was aspirin. However, she kept falling in and out of consciousness after consuming it. The documents state that she woke up at her home and found that she was wearing just her undergarments.

The RadarOnline.com reports that over 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault. Over the years, he has been accused of victimizing numerous women, including Judy Huth, when she was just 15 years old. Huth filed a lawsuit against him, which he lost, and was ordered to pay a compensation of $500,000. Cosby, however, vowed to appeal the verdict.

Appearing as a guest on Jesse Weber Live, Andrew Wyatt, a representative of Cosby, said that he had asked the latter if all the allegations against him were true. Responding to this, Cosby firmly denied the allegations, according to Wyatt.