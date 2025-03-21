How Sofia Vergara ‘Nearly Escaped’ Being Serial Assaulter Bill Cosby’s Next Target!

A young Sofia Vergara once narrowly escaped the twisted trope of s—x fiend Bill Cosby, as per a resurfaced TV clip that shows the sick predator putting the moves on her.

The 2003 video shows footage of Cosby, the then “America’s dad” and before gals accused Cosby of sexually assaulting and drugging them. He was a guest host with the then 30-year-old actress who was making her first American TV appearance on David Letterman’s Late Show, reveals Radar Online.

July 12, 1937 — Actor, and comedian Bill Cosby “America’s Dad” was born. pic.twitter.com/duHtk18NcJ — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) July 12, 2023

The video catches the leering comedian, who at the age of 65 was double the age of Sofia. He was making creepy comments about the future America’s Got Talent judge. He was caught saying, “Men look at you, and they think only of sin,” he slobbered while sidling up to Vergara. He also leered: “You make me feel young again. You make me feel very… excited. Look at me.”

Almost 10 years later, the funnyman who is known for his clear-cut humor, was charged with some 60 allegations from several women. They accused Cosby, who is now 87-year-old of sexually assaulting them, and more often than not drugging them first.

Bill Cosby served 3 years in prison which is from 2018 to 2021 after a conviction for r—ping Andrea Constand that was later turned down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court based on the process violation technicality.

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison https://t.co/UNhJGGPWyb pic.twitter.com/JsDRmKfuDM — billboard (@billboard) September 25, 2018

Since then, the perv has been ordered to pay $500,000 in damages to one of the victims and is facing charges of other civil suits. The old video clip shows the young Sofia trying to ignore and escape Cosby’s filthy inappropriate flirting. The 52-year-old beauty gets “the willies watching the clip today,” confirmed an insider.

“At the time, she just thought Bill was a dirty old man coming on to her,” the insiders said. “Now, after learning about his past with women, she feels relieved she narrowly escaped his clutches.”