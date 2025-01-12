Life Behind the Spotlight: All About Sofia Vergara’s Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara’s Tragic Life

Sofia Vergara is one of those actresses known to rule hearts for her iconic role of Gloria in Modern Family and she is also a true family woman by all means. The Colombian-born has a close relationship with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. Manolo was born in 1991, when Sofia was 19, meaning they are close to less than 20 years apart. Other than this close familial relationship, both have found a comfortable relationship as business partners, starting with a Latin food brand named Toma. Mother and son duo are both Latin food lovers.

Vergara was born in Colombia, where she first started her acting career. She moved to the United States with her young son, hoping for better career opportunities. Despite living abroad, she stayed very close to her family in Colombia.

However, the tragedy that shook Sofia into her current path was when her older brother, Rafael, was killed during an attempted kidnapping. The loss was devastating. The 52-year-old told Variety, “It destroyed my family. It destroyed my mom. It changed our lives completely. We didn’t know what was happening, why he had been killed.”

After this tragic event, Sofia chose to move her mother and siblings to Miami. She joined them there along with Manolo, where she had to look after her family. Discussing her earlier days of pains, she says, “It was tough because I had to take responsibility for my whole family.” Sofia got divorced back in 1993 and since than she has been a doting single mother. She recounts how motherhood have changed her life at such an early age: “I was not yet even 20 years old, so I don’t remember much of my life not being a mom.”

Sofia Vergara’s life took a low when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 28. According to the diva, doctors found a lump in her throat during a routine checkup. She later spoke about her experience in the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer event concerning World Cancer Day in 2022. She turned to Instagram and wrote, “At 28, ‘Cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story.”

The Modern Family actress opted for radiation treatments and even had surgery. Sofia crossed this hurdle, and she proudly calls herself a ‘cancer survivor.’ “I battled my way through radiation treatments and surgery, and today I get to call myself a cancer survivor,” she shared. From raising her son as a single mother to battling cancer at a very young age, Sofia’s journey has been truly inspiring.