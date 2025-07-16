‘Sleepy’ Donald Trump Mocked for ‘Barely Keeping His Eyes Open’ During Roundtable — Netizens Say “If This Was Biden….”

A fan page of Democrats tweeted, “Donald Trump barely keeping his eyes open at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit. If this was President Biden, the media would be losing its mind.”

Taking a dig at the recent Epstein controversy, an X user wrote, “I wonder if he’s dreaming about how badly he screwed up with the Epstein files, and who he can blame it on next,” while another wrote, “I prefer presidents who can stay awake at summits.”

Someone even sparked his dementia rumors as he wrote, “He looks horrible. He won’t make it in 3 yrs. Senile with dementia.”

However, Trump’s fans came forward in his defense, citing that the clip has been misunderstood and the President was very attentive during the entire event. Some even compared him with Joe Biden who was also caught sleeping during public events. An X user tweeted, “Trump was just resting his eyes. Biden was snoring.”

“That’s because he works 22 hours a day. Biden couldn’t keep his eyes open because he was wandering around in jungles,” wrote another.

During the event, Trump and McCormick announced $92 billion worth of energy and tech investments in Pennsylvania, including $56 billion in new energy infrastructure and $36 million in new data center projects. The announcements were positioned as crucial for enhancing Pennsylvania’s role in the national energy landscape. McCormick emphasized that recent projects could potentially create thousands of jobs and bolster the local economy significantly.

Despite the huge announcement, Trump’s critics were fixated on his alleged “sleepy moment” which hasn’t happened for the first time. There have been many instances when the President has been caught “dozing off” during public events. One of the recent examples is the military parade held on his birthday in Washington DC. Netizens circulated a photo of Trump in which he appeared bored and possibly taking a short nap as soldiers marched down the streets of Washington DC to mark the US Army’s 250th anniversary.