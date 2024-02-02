'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Appeals for Harmony Among Ex-Wives: "Can't We All Just Get Along?"

In a surprising turn of events, Kody Brown, the star of the reality show Sister Wives, is singing a new tune about his relationships with his three former wives, Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown. Well known for embracing a polygamous lifestyle, Kody has been the patriarch of the Brown family in the reality show, Sister Wives. Across the series, Kody has navigated the complexities of balancing a legal marriage with Robyn and cultivating relationships with three spiritual spouses.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Brown expressed that he is currently on a "journey" of both "forgiveness" and "understanding" regarding his relationships with his ex-wives, all of whom he separated from within 14 months. This change in mindset marks a departure from the initial tumultuous period that ensued after the dissolution of these marriages. Kody is openly recognizing his efforts to carve out a space of "grace and love" for himself, seeking forgiveness for the anger he once harbored and a commitment to moving forward from the past.

He explained, "It's a journey that goes inward and it's a journey that goes outward. You have to express forgiveness to the people you've been involved with. You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have hope of a friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we're bound forever through our kids." Despite the painful experience of the end of three of his four spiritual unions, Kody highlighted that the journey has been a process leading to more solid ground with his family. His three spiritual spouses, Christine, Meri, and Janelle, had all walked away from their relationships with him over the last two-plus years, contributing to the upheaval within the family dynamic.

In a notable transformation, Kody, who initially reacted to these break-ups by criticizing his former sister wives, now expresses a desire to "move on" from the anger he once felt. Anticipating a future characterized by forgiveness and enhanced understanding, Kody expressed optimism. As Sister Wives enthusiasts wait to witness how these evolving dynamics will unfold on the reality show, Kody's newfound journey toward forgiveness and understanding adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing saga of the polygamous family.

The debut of another reality show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has impacted the viewer ratings of Sister Wives. Disappointment among viewers has been expressed, with the show being labeled as "boring," particularly following the fallout within the Brown family, disintegrating their plural marriage after the departures of Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. Hulu is strategically expanding its reality drama portfolio with the announcement of a series of upcoming productions. Among them is a docuseries highlighted by Deadline, focusing on a group of Mormon women leading unconventional lifestyles, including aspects of swinging.