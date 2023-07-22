‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Calls Her Son Garrison ‘Funcle’ in Rare Throwback Picture

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has been sharing adorable posts with her children recently, she shares six children - Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Garrison, Savanah, and Hunter with ex-Kody Brown. Her fourth child, Robert Garrison Brown currently lives in Flagstaff, Arizona with his two cats and wishes to stay away from his 'parents limelight', especially since their ugly split. The TLC star recently shared a throwback picture of Garrison star-gazing with his nephew Axel, six, and niece Evie, four on her Instagram story with the caption - "Next entry into the 'Funcle' photo exhibition. @robertthebrown, Axel and Evie. Axel was so fascinated he stopped eating to look with food still in his mouth," with a smiley emoji.

Janelle shared the 'fun adventure' picture in October 2022 first with the caption - "When we were at the property the other night @robertthebrown brought out his night sky camera. The grandbabies were completely enthralled with it ." Earlier this month the reality star had shared another rare picture with her sons Garrison and Gabriel while enjoying Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. "Seeing the new Indiana Jones movie!", she captioned the post. The TV personality can be seen seated on the far left with Gabriel in the center and Garrison on the far right. Janelle can be seen gushing while her boys are giving a soft smile for the family selfie.

Fans instantly flooded the comments section complimenting the two boys, "Your boys are so handsome," one Instagram fan exclaimed. "Such handsome guys! They have such great hair!!" a second fan agreed. "Such handsome boys! Love the way they love their mom," a third fan wrote. "Handsome boys," a fourth fan commented with heart-eyes emoji, while a fifth fan remarked - "Moms and sons! They are all still little boys when it comes to Indiana Jones!" "Handsome young men!!" a sixth Instagram fan commented.

People reports, in the recently released teaser for the upcoming season of Sister Wives, Garrison can be seen talking about the current equation he shares with his father -"You know what Robyn? Have him. We're all grown adults who don't need a father figure anymore," he says as his other siblings nod in agreement. His mother, Janelle, and fellow Sister Wives star Christine Brown appear solemn as their children discuss the dynamics of the family. In a later scene, their ex-Kody is seen lamenting about the conflict he shares with his former wives, saying. "I worked so hard to do what was right and when you lost that, well, I should just be the devil I think I am now.”

Janelle announced her separation from Kody in December 2022. "Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," Janelle exclusively told the host Sukanya Krishnan on Sister Wives: One on One special in January. "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore." She continued - "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run." Season 18 of Sister Wives is all set to premiere on August 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

