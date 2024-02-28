‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Talks About Embracing Her ‘Messy’ Marriage to David Woolley

Christine Brown, known for her role in Sister Wives, recently shared a glimpse into her messy yet delightful date with husband David Woolley. The couple opted for an adventurous outing, indulging in mud riding during their vacation in Punta Cana, as Christine revealed through a series of Instagram posts on February 17.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

In the candid snapshots, the pair is covered in mud splash, while another picture shows them spending time in pool. Captioning the post with a rather quirky twist, Brown wrote, "Sometimes life gets messy, and sometimes you just have to embrace it!" Fans and followers loved the fun snaps shared by the couple and loved their adventurous spirit. Woolley also commented, "Do you think I was laughing under my mask?" to which Christine replied, "He was laughing his head off!! So was I!"

Image Source: Instagram | @christine_brownsw

Woolley, who recently became a significant part of Sister Wives, joined the cast during Season 18 as Christine's husband. Their journey as a couple has been documented on the show, including their wedding ceremony in Utah last October. As many TLC viewers already know, David Woolley will play a significant role as a main cast member on the upcoming Season 19 of Sister Wives. Having exchanged vows with Christine in Utah last October, David made a notable appearance toward the end of Season 18 during the show's one-on-one special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

“People are going to be seeing a lot with the two of us,” Brown recently told People Magazine. “I’m really excited for everybody to meet David more, because he’s really genuine.” Christine and Woolley's trip to the Dominican Republic is just one of many adventures they've embarked on together. Over the past year, the pair have documented their travels to diverse destinations, such as Disneyland, New York, and a cruise to Haiti, often accompanied by their Sister Wives co-star, Janelle Brown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Their journey as a couple culminated in marriage in October 2023, around eight months after publicly confirming their relationship on Instagram. Prior to her relationship with him, Christine was part of a plural marriage with Kody Brown, alongside Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown. Although legally married to Robyn, Kody also considers himself spiritually wed to Christine, Janelle, and Meri, showcasing the complexities of their family dynamic. During Christine's wedding to Woolley, emotions ran high as the couple exchanged vows in a grand ceremony held in Moab, Utah, in October 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

However, viewers were confronted with some startling revelations about Woolley's past during the wedding special aired on TLC earlier this month. According to The US Sun, Woolley addressed the heartbreaking absence of his late niece Dawna Ray Langford and her two children, Trevor Harvey Langford and Rogan Jay Langford, during the special episode. The trio tragically lost their lives in November 2019, becoming victims of the notorious 2019 'drug cartel' ambush.