'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Defends Social Media Use While Lamenting the Passing of Garrison

After Garrison Brown passed away tragically earlier this month, Christine Brown, star of Sister Wives, decided to keep posting on social media. Two weeks after Garrison's passing, the reality star posted an emotional video on Instagram on Wednesday, explaining her continued posting activity. Christine has been under fire lately for sharing a promotional post in the middle of March about her Airbnb in Moab.

Two weeks after the death of Janelle and Kody Brown's 25-year-old son, Christine shared her grieving process. In a response video she addressed all the criticism and added, "I have to keep working, because it’s what I understand, it’s what I know. It’s what I know I need to do." She said that publishing stuff on social media is a requirement of her job and that she would have to do it regardless of how she felt. She expressed gratitude to her supporters as well. Christine expressed to her devoted followers how much the family has appreciated their unwavering support since Garrison's passing.

Christine said that while the Brown family will mourn Garrison 'for the rest of our lives,' attempting to return to any kind of routine hasn't been simple. She added, "We’ve got to keep moving forward cause otherwise I would just want to stay in bed all day." Christine thanked everyone who had given their support after Garrison's passing as she wrapped up her message. She concluded, "All of the love and support that we have received from people means so much. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Please, start reaching out to people that you love and let them know. If you feel like calling somebody you've got to call them. Just reach out and continue doing it. Thank you so much."

Since Garrison's death, Christine has shared a lot of information about him on social media. She started by sharing a video of herself and her daughter Truely creating a flowerbed. She wrote in the caption, "Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We’ll miss him forever." Christine most recently spoke about her St. Patrick's Day celebration in Garrison's memory. She added, "I made Garrison’s favorite breakfast today (tinted green, obviously.) We’re always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily. It’s such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving. So, hey, I made his favorite for St. Patrick’s Day!"

The Flagstaff Police Department said on Tuesday that Garrison had been discovered dead in what is thought to be a suicide by his brother Gabriel. Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II informed People about the situation and added, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating." On the other hand, TLC also stated the outlet, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."