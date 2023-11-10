Before His Tragic Death Matthew Perry Confirmed Staying Here With Assistant Kenny Iwamasa

The untimely death of popular Friends actor Matthew Perry has been quite heavy news for both fans and friends of the actor to process. As per sources, his castmates, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and more from the aforementioned show, recently attended an intimate funeral hosted by his family, setting him to rest. While a toxicology report is highly anticipated, there appears to be new information coming to light concerning the late actor.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Catuffe

Also Read: ‘FRIENDS’ Star Matthew Perry Laid to Rest in a Star-Studded Section of the Forest Lawn Cemetery

According to Daily Mail reports, Perry wasn’t living alone before his passing. Sources confirm that he lived with his assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, just a few weeks before the tragic incident was reported by TMZ. While his $6 million mansion in Pacific Palisades was under renovation, Perry was staying at quite a cozy yet luxurious rental home that demanded a rent of $49,000 every month.

ALSO https://t.co/gFtY2bRg5s EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry was living in $49k-a-month Beverly Hills rental with assistant Kenny Iwamasa - leading friends to believe HE found actor's body in hot tub after moving back to renovated home https://t.co/imzdqHEsl8 ~ Story Below #USA #News — Follow @JodyField (@JodyField) November 9, 2023

This humble abode boasts three large bedrooms with pleasing interiors and furnishings, followed by some top-notch facilities in-house. A source from People had recently spoken out about how excited Perry was about moving back into his own house. Apparently, Perry claimed his new home was “heaven” and was “incredibly happy” when he knew that renovations were complete.

The stars of the series “Friends” said goodbye to Matthew Perry at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.



The funeral took place 6 days after the actor was found dead in his home. He was 54 years old.



“Friends” are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/YWCVhfDOSy — Andrii (@Andrii2603) November 4, 2023

Also Read: Matthew Perry’s Family and ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Arrive at His Funeral to Bid Him a Final Goodbye

The home spans 6,305 square feet and is truly a modern delight in terms of aesthetics. From floor-to-ceiling windows to facilitate ample illumination to sliding doors, this home is a masterpiece to own. A highlight of the home, however, is its spacious swimming pool in the backyard and its panoramic view of Beverly Hills and the azure ocean. The original owner of the home is reportedly John Malakzad. When it comes to the assistant, Malakzad claimed that he was an “individual living with Perry and monitoring him."

Kenny Iwamasa: Matthew Perry spent a year in a rental apartment in Beverly Hills with his longtime assistant before his deathhttps://t.co/72zZVSEAC1 — Hiddleston Tom (@Hiddleston58095) November 10, 2023

Also Read: Matthew Perry, Worried About Fans' Fury, Asked to Cut 'FRIENDS' Scene Where Chandler Cheats On Monica

Whether or not Iwamasa was the one who discovered Perry’s body remains uncertain and unknown. Nevertheless, as per his LinkedIn Page, Perry’s employee reported handling the 17 Again actor’s affairs for over 25 years. On his page, Iwasama gave a detailed description of his roles and responsibilities for the late actor.

Image Source: LinkedIn | Kenny Iwamasa

It read, “Executive Assistant to personal manager responsibilities for 35 years [ongoing] for client Matthew Perry [Friends; actor-writer-producer]” Furthermore, he also wrote a brief description of himself and the skillset he possesses. “I thrive in chaotic situations that call for order. I am discreet, loyal, and honor absolute confidentiality.” He continued, “I love deadlines, contracts, dotting i’s, and solving puzzling situations and projects.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

In light of recent events, Iwamasa hasn’t issued a comment and remains mum on the matter. Earlier, a relative of the executive assistant who also resided in Los Angeles confirmed that he was staying with Perry at this home for a few months. But, since the actor’s sad passing, one of Perry's closest people, Iwamasa, hasn’t reached out to sources for comment.

More from Inquisitr

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry's Off-Screen Chemistry Led to the Pairing of Monica and Chandler

Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Struggling the Most’ After Matthew Perry’s Sudden Demise: “Devastating Blow”