'Sister Wives' Season 19 to Delve Into Family’s Emotional Struggles After Garrison Brown’s Tragic Death

The upcoming season 19 of the famous TLC show Sister Wives is set to take a dark turn following the heartbreaking news of Garrison Brown’s suicide. A source close to the family shared significant details about what viewers can expect as the show delves into the family’s deep sense of guilt and emotional turmoil. Garrison, the 25-year-old son of Kody and Janelle, tragically took his own life, leaving the family devastated and struggling with profound questions.

The source claimed that the upcoming season will be "darker" as the family will deal with the aftermath of Garrison’s death. As reported by The Sun, the source revealed, "It's going to be darker because they're going to try to work through, 'Why did this happen?' How could this have possibly happened when [Janelle and her children] are such a strong family?'"

Season 19 will navigate the family’s collective effort to understand why such a tragedy occurred. Janelle, along with her other children Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Gabe, and Savanah, will battle the heartwrenching reality of losing a beloved family member and the guilt of feeling that they could have done something to alter the reality.

According to the source, "They're going to start breaking each other down a bit to figure out where the mistake happened. Something went wrong somewhere, so it's like, 'What went wrong?' So, they're going to dive into the problems of the family and how to fix them moving forward. This happens in most families. They think they're going to take it and run with it... No, they're just getting ready. Everyone spends their time blaming each other - that's kind of what Robyn did when Kody's wives left him."

This introspective journey on the show will involve difficult conversations and moments of introspection as the Browns struggle with their emotions. The recent happenings in the family, including Janelle and Christine’s separation from Kody, add layers of tension to their already troubled situation.

The source shared, "There's a lot of guilt in the family right now. A lot of guilt. Everyone's feeling like they missed something. They're not sure what they missed, but they've missed something as of recent months." Janelle, in particular, is said to be feeling a mix of anger and numbness following Garrison’s death. The source added, "I think right now she's going to go, like, 'What the heck happened? What did I do wrong?'"

The source concluded, "The family is normally always filming - whether it's actual cameras or on their phones. As sad as it is, his unexpected death came during the timeline of filming. I just don't how far this will go and how deep the family will get." Moreover, the family's patriarch, Kody, who was estranged from Garrison before his passing, is said to be in a dark and depressed state, retreating from the spotlight and struggling to cope with the tragedy.