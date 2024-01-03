Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Tries To Cover Kody's Mouth As He Claps Back At a Fan's Comment

During the season finale of Sister Wives, Kody Brown and Robyn got the opportunity to relive some of the show's most memorable events. In the reality show's special edition, the duo could be seen reading out fan comments. But a scathing statement made by a man named Jeff left Kody infuriated.

The fan wrote, "I think it's awesome that you guys found each other and just want to be together. I think that you should own it and just say that!" The patriarch of the Brown family didn't take the remark kindly, "Well, Jeff, I think you're a victim of 20 hours of our life versus 365 days." Meanwhile, Robyn sprang across the couch to shield her husband's mouth before scolding him saying, "Stop, he was just being nice,” she added. “He’s not trying to be rude.”

As per ETOnline, Kody went on to defend himself saying, "Well, listen, we didn't want our family to break up. Isn't that obvious?" "I know, well, right, but he's not trying to be rude," Robyn still insisted. "Jeff, you're reading too many tabloids. We didn't want this breakup. I didn't want this breakup," the reality star continued as Robyn restated her belief that the remark was not meant to be malicious. "Sorry, listen, I've gone through three divorces in three years. I'm not a happy camper. And I'm not nice," Kody stated as he cut short Robyn, who then shot him an angry glance. As per In Touch Weekly, the TLC star stressed he wasn't a "happy camper" after going through three divorces in three years, yet he acknowledged that he and Robyn "liked each other." but concluded by saying, "And I'm not nice."

Why does Kody Brown insist he didn't want the family to break up? We have hours of clips where he says that in so many words to each of the other wives except for Robyn. He thinks he's gaslighting the viewers, lol. #SisterWives — Kate Sarnoff (@CP92566140) December 30, 2023

Kody had previously admitted that he had fallen only for Robyn, “I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them,” he said during part one of the Sister Wives One-on-One special, which aired on November 26. "This isn’t about being like, ‘in love,’ this is about growing a family together, we love each other, we’re required,” he had explained to host Sukanya Krishnan. “The gospel requires us to love each other, but I never really actually suffered in a fit a passion in this place.” “I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her,” he admitted while revealing that he wasn't interested in finding another wife.

Christine was the first of Kody's wives to declare her separation from the polygamous brood, identifying one of her reasons for getting out of the marriage as his "favoring" of Robyn. Almost a year after that Meri announced that she was parting ways with the patriarch of the Brown family and soon enough Janelle declared that she too was heading for a split.

