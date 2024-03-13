‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Regrets Not Getting Help for Garrison’s Alcoholism Before His Suicide

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown expressed her regret for not seeking help for her son, Garrison who died of suicide on March 5, 2024. The loss remains fresh and profound for the grieving mother as she shared that she wished she could have reached out for help and that Garrison would still be alive.

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

Janelle, still coming to terms with the loss, has recently disclosed a heartbreaking revelation. It was Gabriel, his younger brother who discovered Garrison with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Furthermore, the police report noted, "Janelle also expressed regret that she hadn't sought help for Garrison in the past," as reported by The US Sun. Janelle disclosed that Garrison and his father had been estranged, a relationship marked by turbulence that was widely known among Sister Wives enthusiasts before his death.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

According to Gabriel's statement to the authorities, Garrison had been struggling with mental health issues and alcohol dependency. The police report contains testimonies from his roommates Tyler, Cheyenne, and Addison, as reported by the New York Post. An officer wrote, "Addison stated that he has had conversations with [Garrison] about him being depressed lately. He stated that [Garrison] is an alcoholic and drinks every night.”

The report further disclosed that Addison "stated that he knew that [Garrison] was having problems with his ex-girlfriend and that he was not a very happy person." Cheyenne corroborated Addison's description of Garrison's struggles. Despite their mostly casual relationship, Cheyenne noted an uptick in their conversations leading up to the tragic event. The police statement stated, "She stated that she talked a little more in-depth with him about how he was struggling with drinking and his depression surrounding that." Garrison's final messages raised concerns about his mental state. Janelle disclosed that he had sent texts to a group of individuals associated with the Brown family's TLC show, as reported by E! News.

I can't even imagine the ripple effect Garrison's suicide will have through the family. God please welcome his soul into your heavenly kingdom, relieve him of his earthly burdens and reunite him with those gone before him. #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/yjSwleoh9g — Just a Worm (@JustaWorm72) March 5, 2024

The text read, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days." Janelle, who shares five other children with Kody, had exchanged texts with Garrison and engaged in a brief conversation before he ceased responding. Alarmed by the silence, she asked her other children to check on him. Regrettably, by the time Gabriel arrived in Flagstaff, Garrison had already passed away. However, the Browns have opted not to disclose the cause or manner of his death. The TLC reality television star recently took to Instagram to post a family picture. The picture is from Christmas, 2023, and includes Garrison. Janelle captioned the image, "I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."