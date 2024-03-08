'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Pays Tribute to Garrison Brown: 'A Wonderful, Caring Brother'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

Christine Brown, known from Sister Wives, took to Instagram to remember her stepson, Garrison Brown. Alongside a clip featuring Garrison and her 13-year-old daughter, Truely Brown, she wrote a touching tribute, highlighting Garrison's caring nature as a brother. She mentioned how Garrison understood Truely's need for a hobby and even built her a flowerbed, showcasing his thoughtfulness and kindness.

With a video of the flowerbed being built, she said, "Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed." "We’ll miss him forever." "#Gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem" are the hashtags she added. Janelle Brown, 54, posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, announcing the untimely death of her 25-year-old son. She said, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown." "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away," she went on. "We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," as per Page Six.

Christine Brown Remembers Garrison as a 'Caring Brother' Who 'Understood' His Siblings After His Death at 25 - People this is what happens when a f up family decides 2 go on TV. F their life up even more involve their kids & then wonder what went wrong. 😔 https://t.co/NguripwMUz — Deniza (@DeniseTrump2017) March 8, 2024

The remark was also posted on social media by Kody Brown, 55, and numerous Brown family members shared it on their Instagram Stories. In an official statement, Flagstaff Police Department Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II verified the tragic news, stating: "On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home." The FPD verified that Gabriel, Garrison's 22-year-old brother, "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in what seemed to be a suicide. He said, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

How Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Saved a Life Days Before His Death pic.twitter.com/mmc3pGpxkJ — Emilia Kile (@EmiliaKile) March 8, 2024

First introduced to TLC viewers, Garrison was part of the family on Sister Wives, where the lives of Maddie, 28, Savanah, 19, Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, and Gabe—all of whom are Janelle's children with Kody—were chronicled. Kody's sister wives, both past and present, are parents to 12 other children.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrison and his brother Gabe's relationship with their father Kody grew tense. However, Janelle disclosed that although her ex did eventually "have somewhat of a relationship with Garrison," there had been "no reconciliation" overall on last year's Sister Wives Special: Look Back, Where We Started special.

Following Garrison's passing, TLC released the following statement: "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time," as per Yahoo. According to TMZ, Janelle appeared to be the final person to communicate with the National Guard man, though it's unclear exactly what they discussed.

Garrison's roommates reported hearing a pop sound the night before his death was found, but they didn't think it was a gunshot. They allegedly informed authorities that he was dealing with chronic family concerns in addition to substance misuse problems.