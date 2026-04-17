Singer D4vd Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

Singer D4vd has been arrested, with a video showing police officers leading him out of his home in handcuffs. The California Post obtained footage where the singer could be seen being led by officers down the street in the Hollywood Hills.

As reported by The New York Post, D4vd, whose original name is David Anthony Burke, was not seen for months before being arrested on Thursday. He was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants at that time.

According to the BBC, Burke was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old, Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her family reported her missing in April 2024.

BREAKING: Singer D4vd has been arrested for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. This comes more than 7 months after her body was found in the trunk of his Tesla. pic.twitter.com/pu7rZIf5dO — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) April 17, 2026

In September, her remains were found in a Hollywood tow yard, after the authorities received a complaint of a strong odor.

As reported by NPR, court documents revealed the officers found a cadaver bag inside the car that was “covered with insects and a strong odor of decay.” The “detectives partially unzipped the bag and observed a decomposed head and torso.”

The investigators later “discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body.” A second bag was found under the first one, and the dismembered body parts were in it.

The Tesla car was registered under D4vd’s address and was towed from the Hollywood Hills, where it had been seemingly abandoned.

As reported by the New York Post, an LAPD release stated, “Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas.”

They added, “Burke is being held without bail. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration.”

A release from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said, “Our office is aware of the arrest of David Anthony Burke by the Los Angeles Police Department. The case is expected to be presented to the Major Crimes Division, at which point prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges.”

It also mentioned, “At this time, additional information is not available. We will share an update on Monday once a filing decision has been made.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, D4vd’s attorneys released a statement claiming that D4vd had not yet been charged.

D4vd has been arrested for the murder of of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was found dead in Hollywood in the trunk of a Tesla in September. According to the LAPD, he was arrested by the Robbery-Homicide Division for the murder of Hernandez and is being held without bail. The case… pic.twitter.com/Za9PgNhKSZ — Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2026

They also stated, “Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Scot Williams revealed that the girl had been “dead for at least several weeks” before she was eventually found.

Allegedly, she ran away from her home, and her family reported her missing at least three times in 2024.