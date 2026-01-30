Netizens React to Stunning Don Lemon Arrest — CNN Blasts “Unacceptable” Situation

Social media users had no shortage of opinions after United States Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of former CNN anchor Don Lemon, as well as three others, nearly two weeks after they attended a viral protest at a Minnesota church.

Federal agents arrested Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy on Friday morning. Bondi cited their presence at a Jan. 18 protest at the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minn., where protestors disrupted a Sunday service, accused a pastor of working for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and called it a “coordinated attack.”

As of publication, neither Bondi nor the government had announced what charges the four face. Fort live-streamed the moments before her arrest, and Lemon was taken into custody in Los Angeles, where he has been covering the upcoming Grammy Awards. Three other alleged protestors were arrested last week.

At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. More details soon. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 30, 2026

Lemon, who is now an independent journalist, interviewed protestors and churchgoers during the Jan. 18 incident. Videos depicted protestors screaming at the pastor and yelling phrases such as “ICE OUT.” One pastor repeatedly asked Lemon and the protestors to leave.

Bondi’s X post announcing the arrests had over 3 million views as of publication, and we’ve collected some of the more noteworthy responses.

Some Social Media Users Praised Pam Bondi After the Don Lemon Arrest

Lemon drew immense criticism following the church protest, with superstar rapper Nicki Minaj and actor Vincent Curatola both calling him out on X. It should be no surprise, then, that plenty of social media users praised Bondi and celebrated Lemon’s arrest.

“Show us his MUGSHOT!” one X user commented, and they weren’t alone. Many of the responses to Bondi called for Lemon’s mugshot to be posted. A mugshot was not publicly available as of publication.

“Finally an arrest, thank you,” former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker wrote. “Keep them coming.” Rocker then suggested that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey should be arrested next.

Conservative content creator Matt Walsh called the arrest “great news” in one X post and urged prosecutors to not only convict Lemon but also hand down a lengthy prison sentence. Walsh also called the case “airtight.”

Great news. The case against Don Lemon is airtight. He filmed himself committing felonies. I pray that he is sent to prison and his life is permanently ruined, as he deserves. https://t.co/FmTodb2oho — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 30, 2026

“If he is not convicted or not seriously punished then this whole thing is an unequivocal win for him,” Walsh wrote. “It makes him a martyr and ten times more famous with no significant consequence.”

Walsh added, “The only way to make this a win for the good guys is to punish him severely. Make the reward of fame and martyrdom not worth the cost. If you won’t do that then you never should have arrested him.”

Others Defended Don Lemon and Called for Justice

Not all X users were happy about Lemon’s arrest, though. Left-wing content creator Kyle Kulinski accused Bondi and the Department of Justice of withholding Lemon’s rights to freedom of speech.

“YOU deserve to be locked up, not him,” Kulinski wrote.

Jon Favreau, the former director of speechwriting for Barack Obama and current co-host of the “Pod Save America” podcast, sarcastically speculated whether the Department of Justice would act similarly if California Gov. Gavin Newsom wins the 2028 election. One X user called the arrests the “stupidest thing” that the Trump administration has done thus far.

Do we think Newsom’s DOJ will start with the Megyn Kelly and Matt Walsh types or just make it more efficient by raiding Fox and arresting everyone? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 30, 2026

“So stupid arresting Don Lemon for covering the protest in the church,” another X user commented. “This is the type of overreach that hurts Republicans and the general cause.”

The Center for Institutional Rights called Lemon’s arrest part of a “troubling attempt to extend federal criminal authority beyond its proper bounds.”

“The federal government’s role in criminal law enforcement should be limited to important national interests — and not a roving mandate to police all contested First Amendment activity with journalists and local citizens,” CIR wrote on X.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is close with Lemon, heavily criticized the arrest. Bass argued that Lemon was arrested “simply for doing his job” and trying to report on an ongoing story.

“First, Trump’s agents shoot and kill people exercising their First Amendment rights, and now we’re arresting journalists going into a church,” Bass said. “It’s an egregious assault on constitutionally protected First Amendment rights.”

White House Shares Meme About Don Lemon Arrest

The White House chimed in on Lemon’s arrest on Friday morning, though not with a statement or explanation.

When life gives you lemons… ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/wxry0fudOj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 30, 2026

CNN Issues Statement Backing Don Lemon

CNN shared a statement in support of Lemon, who worked for the network from 2006-23.

“The FBI’s arrest of our former CNN colleague Don Lemon raises profoundly concerning questions about press freedom and the First Amendment. The Department of Justice already failed twice to get an arrest warrant for Don and several other journalists in Minnesota, where a chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was “no evidence” that there was any criminal behavior involved in their work. The First Amendment in the United States protects journalists who bear witness to news and events as they unfold, ensuring they can report freely in the public interest, and the DOJ’s attempts to violate those rights is unacceptable. We will be following this case closely.”

This story will be updated.