Former ‘Sopranos’ Star Vincent Curatola Calls Out Don Lemon After Viral Church Incident

Veteran actor Vincent Curatola, who rose to prominence as John “Johnny Sack” Sacrimoni on “The Sopranos,” had harsh words for former CNN anchor Don Lemon following the latter’s involvement in a viral anti-ICE protest at a Minneapolis church.

Protesters interrupted a Sunday service at Cities Church in St. Paul on January 18, yelling phrases such as “ICE OUT” and accusing a pastor of cooperating with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. Lemon, now an independent journalist after CNN fired him in 2023, followed the protesters and spoke with one of the pastors, who repeatedly asked him and the protesters to leave.

An X post calling Lemon an “evil, evil man” had over 55,000 views as of Monday morning. Curatola quoted the post, writing, “An ‘evil’ what??” In another post, Curatola wrote, “Do you think he should be in jail??”

We are on it @CivilRights, working with the USAO in Minneapolis. This is un-American and outrageous. https://t.co/5orAHecxIG — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 18, 2026

While Curatola’s suggestion that Lemon face jail time may seem harsh, the 72-year-old isn’t necessarily overreacting. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon wrote on X that the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is investigating the protesters for potentially violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act of 1994.

The FACE Act prohibits protesters from using force against, obstructing, or attempting to intimidate anyone operating at reproductive health clinics or places of worship. Although no injuries were reported during Sunday’s incident, entering the church to protest could still constitute a violation.

As of publication, no protesters had been arrested. It is also unclear whether Lemon could face charges if he was present solely to report on the situation. Lemon spoke with protesters and churchgoers on Sunday.

Lemon defended his actions, telling viewers, “This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest. I’m sure people here don’t like it, but protests are not comfortable.”

💥: #NEW – INTENT: The opening to Don Lemon’s insane livestream is an admission of foreknowledge that the group he was in contact with was going to storm a church, based on his prior communications with its leader. Nekima Armstrong’s FB post below thanking Don lemon and others… pic.twitter.com/WjC3BbCaDU — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) January 19, 2026

Dhillon criticized Lemon and the protesters in various X posts on Sunday.

“A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest!” Dhillon wrote. “It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service. You are on notice!”

Lemon had not addressed the aftermath of Sunday’s protests on social media. However, he reposted a Bluesky post showing him posing with a protester, who included hashtags such as #fightfascism and #mnangryman.

Curatola wasn’t the only notable entertainer to call Lemon out on social media. Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj called for Lemon to be arrested in an X post that had nearly 700,000 views as of publication.

Originally from Englewood, N.J., Curatola appeared as Johnny Sack in 33 episodes of “The Sopranos” from 1999–2007. He was a main cast member during the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons. Curatola has also appeared in “Law & Order,” “Killing Them Softly,” and “Patriots Day,” among others.