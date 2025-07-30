Shocking Declassified Report Claims Russia Knew About Hillary Clinton’s “Psycho-Emotional Problems” During 2016 Campaign

Hillary Clinton’s “psycho-emotional” problems during her 2016 presidential campaign were known to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who intended to use the material against her should she defeat Donald Trump.

RadarOnline.com has disclosed that Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Security, made the startling disclosure while delivering a freshly declassified 17-page report from the 2020 House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Gabbard told reporters on July 23 that Putin, 72, had the “most damaging material he had in his possession about Hillary Clinton until her potential and likely victory” in the 2016 presidential election. In the end, she lost to Trump.

High-level DNC emails, according to Gabbard, described how Russia was aware of Clinton’s alleged “intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.”

As per a report, the then-secretary of state was “on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers,” Gabbard claimed. According to the records, Clinton was put on medicines because she was “obsessed with a thirst for power” and was terrified that Trump would win the election.

The documents claim, there was proof that Clinton had serious health conditions, such as deep vein thrombosis, ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and type 2 diabetes.

According to the report, Clinton’s health status was deemed “extraordinarily alarming” by then-President Barack Obama and other Democratic party leaders, who believed it may have a “serious negative impact” on her chances of winning the election.

Hillary Clinton’s covert health issues throughout her presidential campaign were known to the Russians, but Americans were also made aware of her medical problem following her attendance at a 9/11 memorial event in New York in September 2016.

As she left the gathering, a video of Clinton waiting for a van and looking as if she was about to faint went viral. Several assistants hastily loaded her into the car after grabbing her by the arms to prevent her from toppling over.

The candidate’s team initially attributed her near-collapse to dehydration and heat. Before the event, they said, Clinton was diagnosed with pneumonia and was “recovering well with antibiotics and rest.”

The former first lady later told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show: “There’s nothing like a little rest when your doctor tells you to and you don’t do it.” “I’m used to just kind of getting up and powering through it, and that’s what I thought I could do,” Clinton continued. “Turned out I couldn’t, so I took a few days off, and actually I think it was good.”

Not only were Clinton’s health issues known to Russian intelligence. “The information that Russia and Putin had on Hillary Clinton, including potential criminal acts, is covered in great detail in the report,” Gabbard disclosed as per Radar Online.

These included “secret meetings with multiple named U.S. religious organizations in which State Department officials offered, in exchange for supporting Secretary Clinton’s campaign for the presidency, significant increases in financing from the State Department.” From 2009 until 2013, Clinton was the Secretary of State during the first term of then-President Obama.