Sharon Stone's Epic Response to Ex-partner Who Dumped Her Over Her Refusal to Get Botox

Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone, known for her timeless beauty, once made headlines with her bold and empowering response to a former partner who criticized her for not getting Botox. In a candid interview in September 2022, Stone then 64, shared details about her journey of embracing natural aging, a path she’s committed to despite the immense pressure in Tinseltown to maintain a youthful appearance.

When a younger man she was dating asked if she used Botox, she quipped, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did." However, the man lost interest and she only saw him once more after that. Unfazed by the incident, she told Vogue Arabia, “If you don’t see me for more than that, you will please find your way to the exit.” As per People magazine, her perspective on cosmetic procedures was dramatically altered after a harrowing health experience in 2001.

She shared, "I was in an ICU for nine days and the survival rate for what I went through is very low. I don't need someone to make me feel bad about growing older…There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again.”

As per Scoop Upworthy, the experience shifted her view on cosmetic enhancements, transforming them from a “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.” Stone added, "I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life. I feel really, really happy. I've never been this joyful." She further revealed, "There was a point in my forties when I went to the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said, 'I won't come out until I can fully accept my body.' I started crying at the sight of my slightly aging body and face in the magnifying mirror."

The actress explained that, hence, she and her friends make a conscious choice to support and uplift one another as “life doesn’t always make [one] feel like a winner as [they] grow older.” Stone has also been candid about the challenges she’s faced, including the loss of nine children through miscarriages. She opened up about her grief on social media and penned, “It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much-needed compassion, empathy, and healing that we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”