Sharon Osbourne Blames Two Things That Went Wrong For Diddy, Says 'He Was So Respectful'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault and child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sharon Osbourne addressed the disturbing allegations— sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual assault— against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recently. Known for her candidness, Osbourne didn’t hold back, pointing to two main factors behind the mounting accusations—power and money. She stated, “There's a lot of power and money, it doesn't surprise me."

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she 'wasn't Surprised' by the shocking charges faced by disgraced rapper Diddy, as he awaits trial on SUspicion of sex trafficking and racketeering. The former music mogul, 72, previously discussed the rapper while appearing in her Noughties reality… pic.twitter.com/zmF3dCHZ4u — Internet special (@Internetspecia) October 16, 2024

As per Mirror, Osbourne emphasized that the powerful and the wealthy often operate in a world where they can avoid consequences, and Diddy’s case seems no different. The lawsuits filed against him portray a man who allegedly used his fame and fortune to silence victims and perpetuate horrid acts hidden from the public eye. The court documents claim, "There existed something sinister— a dark underbelly of crime, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, bribery and prostitution. Combs is a menace to society, women, and children." Osbourne opined that despite her personal experiences with Diddy being pleasant, she understands that people can present different sides of themselves to different individuals.

Wild that Sharon Osbourne knew about the baby oil and wanted to match daughter Kelly with Diddy pic.twitter.com/BP9qNwX89i — Neil B (@neilblackwood) October 4, 2024

Despite her long-standing friendship with Diddy, she claimed that she was never invited to one of his infamous White Parties— events that were once the talk of the town. As per Daily Mail, she explained that she was not surprised by the exclusion, humorously asserting, "He was so nice to me, I never knew that side of him. He was so respectful to me and my family, it's not like he's ever going to invite an older f------ woman to a White Party.” The star-studded events were known for their exclusivity, drawing the most famous names in the industry, such as Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

BREAKING: Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing 6 new lawsuits from two women and four men who claim they were sexually assaulted by Combs between 1995 and 2021.



One claims he was 16-years-old when Combs allegedly assaulted him at a White Party in 1998 pic.twitter.com/S0TG0tiiyg — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 15, 2024

Diddy's lawsuit details shocking behavior, including an incident at one of his White Parties where he allegedly molested a 16-year-old boy who had approached him seeking advice on breaking into the music industry. The filing states, "When John Doe admitted his voice was not great, Combs assured him that did not matter. Combs abruptly told John Doe that he needed to drop his pants...Combs made himself clear. He instructed John Doe to drop his pants and expose his p---- so that Combs could inspect it, explaining it was a rite of passage and the route to becoming a star, and also as a way to prove himself."

Image Source: Sean 'Diddy' Combs during White Party - Arrivals - August 1, 2006, at St Tropez. Getty Images | Photo by Stuart Morton/WireImage

Addressing the accusations, Diddy’s attorney recently issued a statement, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity...In court, the truth will prevail...that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453

