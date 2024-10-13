People Are Convinced This Simpsons Video Eerily Predicted Diddy's White Parties Years Ago

The Simpsons once again hit the bull's eye with their eerily accurate prediction of Sean "Diddy" Combs' controversial white parties. The animated fictional series has sparked debate in the past over the several events it has prophesized, including Donald Trump's presidency and the 9/11 attack. And now, after Diddy's arrest, The Simpsons is going viral again.

Simpson’s called out P Diddy years ago #Simpsons pic.twitter.com/blqeGaatUR — ComputerChick Productions (@ComputerChick_) October 3, 2024

In the wake of Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the 1989 sitcom has gained traction for its precise depiction of the disgraced rapper's white parties, involving famous names, women wooing the guests, alcohol, and coincidentally everything that a Diddy party would have, as per Marca.

What even is The Simpsons? — Jason Badum 🇺🇸 (@JasonBadum) September 28, 2024

In season 28, episode 12, of The Simpsons, which aired nearly seven years ago, characters Mr. Burns and Homer Simpson attend a party where people, most likely celebrities, are dressed in all-white ensembles, holding their glasses, and dancing. As Burns and Homer enter the party, a guest directs them upstairs, where they meet a man's character called J.G. However, what's interesting here is that J.G. unusually resembles Diddy: they both have beards, act as the party's host, and are African-American.

P DIDDY "WHITE PARTY"

The Simpsons predicted the future again! pic.twitter.com/9vmQllWdgr — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) September 28, 2024

The Simpsons' accurate depiction of Diddy's soirees was way too much for netizens to ignore, leading to many sharing it online and stirring up conspiracy theories. A user on X, formerly Twitter, @wglas3, said, "These are not predictions. They are revelations." Another user, @lizkingdoms added, "The thing with The Simpsons isn't normal." @Wolfpack93_ responded, "They seem to predict every major event that happens."

the writers are part of the scene, what appears to be precognition is merely a reflection of the reality they are privy to. — Tony Geluz (@GeluzTony) September 28, 2024

More voices on social media were in awe of The Simpsons' art of prediction, like @DeathbatBunny, who hailed the show, "The Simpsons have been right about everything." @Niknakgirl23 wondered, "How do they keep doing that!?" @RebeccaCPayton2 was blown away, "My husband and I thought it was a cartoon when my 15-year-old daughter watched it then we watched it with her." Meanwhile, @lightpen0001, said the sitcom is the best source of staying updated with recent events, "Gotta watch more Simpsons for real-time news."

So far, the show has predicted 34 future events, from the Ebola outbreak to Disney buying 20th Century Fox to most recently, VP Kamala Harris' purple pantsuit, and its viewers have been left in shock. It's unfathomable for fans how a cartoon that served up thousands of jokes can have subtle warnings. But, it seems the mystery of the Simpsons' prophecies is no magic.

Showrunner and executive producer of The Simpsons, Matt Selman, told PEOPLE, "Well, the sourpuss answer I always give that no one likes is that if you study history and math, it would be literally impossible for us not to predict things." He then explained, "If you say enough things, some of them are going to overlap with reality, and then that's the math element." As for the history element, Selman said, "A show that is based on studying the past foolishness of humanity, you are surely going to anticipate the future foolishness of humanity as it sinks further into foolishness fair."

Sadly #TheSimpsons "predictions" are now meaningless. People so desperately want to believe in the show's "magic powers" (or are just very lazy) that they ignore that obviously fake images of the so-called predictions cannot be traced to any actual episode — like this nonsense: pic.twitter.com/UOfvR1ZN4I — Matt Selman (@mattselman) March 29, 2024

Selman has been on board since 1997, beginning as a writer, and though he appreciates the show's success, he noted that while it was fine until the 'predictions were just predicting real horrible events,' a writer 'hates' it when fans 'put obviously fake images online and say, we predicted things that we didn't.'