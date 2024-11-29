'Shark Tank' Judge Said Trump Compared Her Breast Size to Melania’s During a Meeting: "I Was..."

President-elect Donald Trump's outrageous comments about women have put him in a difficult position several times. In 2016 real estate investor Barbara Corcoran revealed that the Republican leader made offensive comments about her breast size while she was pregnant with her first child. Using the opportunity to speak privately, Trump compared them to his wife Melania Trump's breasts who also happened to be pregnant during that period. “I was pregnant and he compared my breast size to his wife by putting his hands in the air,” Corcoran recalled mimicking his hand gestures while appearing on CNN’s OutFront segment with Erin Burnett. “I was in a business meeting. I was shocked,” she recounted.

According to CNN, she declined to provide further information regarding the time and nature of their purported private business meeting. She did, however, reveal that based on her years of experience, she believed the sexual misconduct allegations made by women against the former president were true. “I just think it’s preposterous that he’s claiming he has done nothing like that,” the Shark Tank star said. “I mean, he has been that way. Always.” Fellow Shark Tank expert Mark Cuban expressed similar opinions when he implied that Trump is never seen with smart women.

Mark cuban: "Donald Trump...You never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever.” pic.twitter.com/6fgL6h3ddM — Valuetainment Media (@ValuetainmentTV) October 31, 2024

As per Forbes, Cuban who had endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris continued by saying, "You never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever, it’s very simple, they’re intimidating to him." While appearing on ABC's The View, the billionaire reacted to a question regarding Trump's capacity to win over Nikki Haley's voters, adding “He doesn’t like to be challenged by them, and you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women.”

.@mcuban this is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are proudly voting for him.



These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.



And yes, we are strong AND intelligent! #WomenForTrump https://t.co/aYpoVLAtiU — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) October 31, 2024

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's campaign spokesperson instantly attacked Cuban for his remarks and posted a message on X saying, ".@mcuban this is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are proudly voting for him. These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders." In 2015 Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly posed the famous question to Trump and started a never-ending feud with the Republican leader.

Donald Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 18, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeenah Moon-Pool)

During the first presidential debate, Kelly asked: "You've called women you don't like 'fat pigs,' 'dogs,' 'slobs,' and 'disgusting animals.' Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?" To which Trump replied: "What I say is what I say. And honestly, Megyn, if you don't like it, I'm sorry, I've been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be, based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn't do that to you."

Throughout his both presidential campaigns Trump is known to have made lewd and misogynistic comments about his women rivals. As per AP News, he has even been caught on tape boasting about groping women and trying to seduce them. Trump continues to remain suggestively sexist without apologizing for his actions.