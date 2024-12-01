Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump Saying He is Finally 'Getting a Taste of His Own Medicine'

SpaceX creator Elon Musk has established an unquestionable professional relationship with former president Donald Trump. Trump's 2.0 government recently selected the billionaire entrepreneur to oversee political affairs. But experts caution that by entering the Republican leader's inner circle, the tech tycoon may have personal interests. Echoing the remarks, late-night host Seth Meyers said that Musk's "tsar" like behavior could soon overtake Trump. As per Huff Post, referring to what he called the President-elect getting a 'taste of his own medicine', the veteran comedian went on a lengthy monologue about Musk-Trump bonding.

“My goal these days is to try to stay in a good mood about things and nothing’s making me feel better than the fact that Donald Trump finally got his own Donald Trump,” Meyers mocked. He then went on to mimic the Republican leader having a mental breakdown about Musk, “You can’t. Look, I’ve tried. I’ve tried. You can’t get rid of this guy. Every time he does something crazy, I think, ‘Well, that’ll be the end of it, that has to be the breaking point.’ And then, you know, no, he’s still right here. And also, I can’t believe I’m saying it, he needs to cool it on social media. The guy posts like a fucking maniac.”

Donald Trump & Elon Musk at a rally on October 05, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

According to The Guardian, Musk's behavior as Trump's exclusive adviser and his presence as a "co-president" while "making sure everyone knows it," has angered Trump's crew. Meyers reasoned that Musk might work out his own agenda after aiding the former president in winning the election, “The guy has $300bn in the bank, do you really think he wants to hear somebody else’s ideas? Hell, if I had $1bn, you couldn’t tell me shit.” Meanwhile, in a speech, Trump has already expressed his frustration about Musk overstaying his welcome at the posh Mar-a-Lago estate. “I can’t get him out of here!” he said. The tech billionaire has camped himself at the Florida residence since election night.

“It hasn’t even been three weeks since the election and they’re already descending into name-calling and shouting,” Meyers revealed while discussing the clash of political ideologies underway in Florida. “I can’t even imagine what the White House is going to be like when they actually take over and have real responsibilities,” he added. The Tesla CEO has been assigned to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (Doge). Musk will be overseeing the process to "dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies".

BBC reported that the tech billionaire previously suggested that the US government could reduce its budget from roughly $6.5 trillion to "at least" $2 trillion. Furthermore, he has repeatedly advocated for a drastic cutback in the number of government personnel. US political history professor, Christopher Phelps has warned that Musk will prove to be dangerous when it comes to heading a federal project. "I think putting someone who is a billionaire and runs major corporations in charge of a federal project of deregulation is innately full of conflicts of interest," Phelps concluded.