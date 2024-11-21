People Are Leaving Elon Musk’s X Amid Toxic Policies And His Ties With Donald Trump

The Beginning of the End for X?

In recent months, Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, has faced a major backlash, culminating in a mass exodus of progressive users. Critics cite Musk’s leadership and his alignment with Donald Trump’s administration as key factors behind the platform’s decline. Additionally, with increasing competition from rivals like Bluesky, the future of the social media platform looks bleak.

The Liberal Exodus

Joy Reid speaks during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Arturo Holmes)

The departure of high-profile figures like MSNBC Host Joy Reid exemplifies the dissatisfaction many progressives feel with X. Reid who had over 1.9 million followers, explicitly blamed Musk for transforming the platform into what she labeled as ‘pro-Trump space.’ Her sentiment echoes a growing agitation among liberals who view X as a breeding ground for conspiracy theories and attacks on Democrats. Reid exclaimed, “It was just not worth it. I hadn’t been posting for a long time — I just didn’t want to contribute content once it was purchased by its present owner.”

Bluesky and Other Rivals Gain Ground

Don Lemon speaks onstage during the Housing Works' Groundbreaker Awards Dinner 2019 on April 24, 2019 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gary Gershoff)

Amid the turmoil, rival platforms are grabbing the opportunity to attract disillusioned users. Bluesky, co-founded by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, has emerged as a notable competitor. The platform has reportedly gained over 16 million users, with 1 million joining within a single day last week. In contrast, X has seen a decline of over 1 million users since Musk’s takeover. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is among those who have transitioned to Bluesky. Lemon remarked, “I once believed that it was a place for honest debate...but I now feel that it does not serve that purpose.” Additionally, Meta’s Threads continues to expand, further challenging X’s dominance, as reported by The Guardian.

Musk’s Defense of X and Free Speech

Elon Musk during a campaign rally for Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago)

As per reports, despite the criticism, Musk has remained steadfast in his defense of X’s policies. He describes the platform as a 'level playing field' that allows free debate for all. Musk’s approach prioritizes minimal regulation, a stand he believes is essential for maintaining public trust. However, critics argue that Musk’s policies have amplified hate speech and misinformation.

Musk's Role in the Trump Administration

Elon Musk embraces Donald Trump during a campaign rally on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

The intertwining of Musk’s business ventures with politics reached new heights when President-elect Donald Trump appointed him to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The role enables Musk's prominent influence over public spending, with a focus on eliminating waste. However, critics worry about potential conflicts of interest, given Musk’s simultaneous roles as head of Tesla, SpaceX, and X.

Tensions Between Musk and Trump

Donald Trump offers his hand to Elon Musk back stage during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

The Musk-Trump relationship is both strategic and precarious. While their partnership serves mutual interests—Trump benefits from Musk’s platform, and Musk gains political leverage— their different priorities could lead to conflict. Trump’s protectionist policies and skepticism toward electric vehicles contrast sharply with Musk’s globalist perspective and his stance on sustainable energy. Political science expert, Jonathan Monten, notes, “Musk’s use of Trump was both private money and providing a platform, or using a platform, to a more favorable pro-Trump line.”

Will X Survive?

Elon Musk during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 on June 19, 2024 in Cannes. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Marc Piasecki)

The future of X remains uncertain, with speculation ranging from its collapse to its reinvention as an anti-Trump platform should Musk and Trump’s alliance sour. Others predict a merger between X and Trump’s Truth Social, creating a unified platform for conservative voices. Additionally, Musk’s xAI venture, valued at $40 billion, could play a pivotal role in X’s evolution. By integrating artificial intelligence, X could become a testing ground for next-generation technologies, potentially redefining social media.