Seth Meyers Issues Brutal Disclaimer About ‘77-Yo Demented Criminal’ Trump and ‘Competent’ Biden

Late Night host Seth Meyers may have had a field day making jokes about President Joe Biden's age as he supposedly froze at a White House Juneteenth event, but he had a much more serious and morose disclaimer about former president Donald Trump. "He’s the most powerful man in the world. He can take a joke as we made clear on this show repeatedly," the comedian spoke about the president in his segment on June 12, HuffPost reported.

Meyers then forewarned with an important disclaimer, "There’s no equivalency between a competent 81-year-old who occasionally shows signs of age and a demented 77-year-old criminal who says dead people rigged the election and thinks electric boat batteries will lead to shark attacks."

“He looks like a time traveler in awe of the wonders the future beholds.” #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/8wlC0fLT18 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) June 13, 2024

Meyers, before playing a clip of Trump dancing at one of his campaign rallies, quipped, "This is a good reminder, that while I like a president that could at least sway back and forth a little bit, this election is a binary choice and I do prefer stone-cold Joe Biden over a hot dog salesman who’s only got two left to sell."

Trump’s incoherent rant in Las Vegas has @sethmeyers so stumped it’s inspired a new #ACloserLook segment. pic.twitter.com/6Vjy2YYwax — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) June 13, 2024

In the segment, Meyers mocked the GOP and the right-wing for their conspiracy theories around Hunter Biden's gun trial. President Biden, Meyers noted, is often depicted by the right as a “devious mastermind orchestrating a scheme to annihilate his enemies and transform America into a woke dictatorship, beginning with Trump's guilty verdict.”

Meyers joked about this contradictory portrayal to audience laughter, noting, “This is the contradiction of how the right wants us to see Biden. He’s either a puppet master pulling all the strings, or he’s a puppet whose puppeteer has taken the day off.”

Meyers humorously addressed these contradictions next, per The Guardian. “Biden has pulled off his greatest, perhaps most conniving feat yet,” he deadpanned. Meyers pointed out the irony in the GOP's claims that Biden manipulates the justice system to target his political opponents, given that Biden can't even shield his own son from legal consequences.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

“You would think this news would definitively disprove the GOP’s ludicrous notion that Joe Biden is somehow pulling the strings to target his political opponents since he can’t even get the justice department to lay off his own son,” Meyers noted.

However, he observed, “That’s not how the GOP’s reality distortion field works. Their conspiracy theories are unfalsifiable. They can’t be disproven. When one lie is debunked, a bigger, crazier lie takes its place.”

He then showcased clips of Fox News hosts and Republican figures asserting that Hunter's conviction was merely a distraction from the so-called “real crimes” of the “Biden crime family.”

Meyers jested, “You guys only think Joe Biden would frame his own son because that’s definitely something Trump would do. He probably only named him Don Jr so he could pin crimes on him.”