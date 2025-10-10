Serial Killer Fear Rise in Houston After A Shocking Number of Bodies Discovered Within a Few Months

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of violence and death.

A serial killer fear sparked among Houston residents after a shocking number of bodies had been discovered in local bayous this year. On October 8, a dive team recovered a male’s body from the White Oak Bayou at Marie Street. With this discovery, at least 16 bodies have been found in the area so far this year, according to Fox News and KHOU-11.

Fox 26 Houston reported that no obvious signs of foul play were detected in his death. Now, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine the cause of his death. However, despite the discoveries, city officials refused to believe the rumors that the bodies were connected to a serial killer.

We about to be on Netflix soon. 15 bodies. Samuel Little, one of the most prolific serial killers, killed women in Houston and it wasn’t reported openly. Every serial killer in Houston and around Houston was not acknowledged as a serial killer until after they were arrested.… pic.twitter.com/VMUBVMAUu0 — Tina (@KikaKristina0) September 27, 2025

Houston Mayor John Whitmire even expressed disappointment over the “wild speculation” that has been spreading on social media. During a September 23 press conference, he said that “enough is enough with misinformation.” The mayor insisted, “We do not have any evidence that there is a serial killer loose in Houston, Texas.” He added, “If there was, you would hear it from me first.”

Whitmire continued, “So, I’m before you today to let you know that enough is enough of wild speculation. It’s very frustrating to me to be at home, watch the news, or social media, and see people spread what I know to be false.”

However, he admitted that the situation is “alarming” after five of the bodies were discovered within five days last month. He also tried to explain why so many bodies have been discovered in the area.

The 16th body of 2025 has been found in a Houston bayou this morning, the seventh in just 30 days. Despite the mounting evidence, authorities continue to insist it’s not the work of a serial killer. How much more evidence do they need? pic.twitter.com/qqfOWysAXn — Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) October 8, 2025

Whitmire said there is a large homeless population living near and around the city’s 2,500 miles of waterways. The mayor explained that sometimes, when homeless people die of illness, they are not taken to the funeral home. At the press conference, he stressed that there was no evidence “to suggest that any of these incidents are connected.”

Amongst the victims, the youngest one was 20, according to Capt. Salam Zia, commander of the Houston Police Department’s homicide division. She was a University of Houston student, Jade McKissic. Her body was found on September 15 after she went missing on September 11.

Her school stated to PEOPLE, “It is with profound sadness that we share the recent passing of one of our students.”

The letter added, “Jade ‘Sage’ McKissic was a campus resident and student employee, and a friend to many in our community.”

The other victims were both males and females in their 20s to 60s, as reported by Fox News.