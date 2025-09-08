Death Row Confidant Blows Whistle – ‘Alphabet Killer’ Admitted to Far More Murders Than the Four He Was Convicted Of

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of killing

Joseph Naso, infamously known as the “Alphabet Killer,’ was convicted of murdering Roxene Roggasch, Carmen Colon, Pamela Parsons, and Tracy Tafoya in the 1970s and 1990s. 12 years ago, the serial killer was sentenced to death for these four murders. However, his death row confidant claims that he actually had 26 victims.

According to a new Oxygen documentary, Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer, it was another death row inmate who revealed that Naso’s murder count is much higher than the one for which he had been sentenced. William Noguera was an inmate in San Quentin State Prison at the same time Naso was incarcerated there. In a preview of the series, Noguera says, “He’s guilty of more murders than anyone knows. He told me everything, and I wrote all of it down.”

He claimed that he was with a program insider in the prison who assisted the elder inmates. During this time, he got to know Naso very well. According to Noguera, when he told Naso, “Well, look, they got you because a list of 10,” the serial killer started laughing.”

“He said, ‘They got it all wrong. Yeah, I killed those women, yes. But those aren’t my top – those aren’t my list of 10. Those are my top 10,” Noguera told KGO. He also added that some evidence found at Naso’s home add up to the claims of his 26 victims. “They found a coin collection with 26 gold heads. Those represent his trophies; they represent the 26 women that he murdered.”

Following his encounter with Naso, Noguera put together a 300-page document detailing clues to the killer’s other victims and his partial confessions. The Oxygen documentary, which is set to premiere on September 13, features retired FBI task force investigator Ken Mains. He was in charge of Naso’s case back in the day.

This killer’s secrets were never meant to be heard… until now. The story unfolds in this special premiere of Death Row Confidential: Secrets of a Serial Killer on September 13 and September 20 at 9/8c on Oxygen True Crime. pic.twitter.com/akx8azSBjH — Oxygen True Crime (@oxygen) August 19, 2025

Naso remains on death row, but he has not made any comments about his alleged other killings, as revealed by his confidant. Among his four convicted murderers, Roggasch, 18, and Colon, 22, were his first victims in the 1970s. Then in the 1990s, he killed Parsons, 38, and Tafoya, 31. Interestingly, there were two striking similarities between all the victims. All four of them were s– workers. What’s more interesting is that all four of the women had their names and surnames start with the same letter. And that is why Naso earned the moniker – “Alphabet Killer.’

Although his California home had extensive evidence to link him with all four murders, Naso has continued to maintain his innocence. He told the jury that he was “not the monster that killed these women.”