Killer Tricked Neighbors Into Helping Move Chef’s Dead Body – They Had No Idea Until the News Broke

A shocking murder investigation unfolded in Massachusetts when neighbors in a condominium complex unwittingly helped a suspect move the body of a man wrapped in blankets and duct tape into a car.

On August 23, staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, about 15 miles south of Boston, discovered the body of Declan Perry, 27, in the back seat of a black Honda Civic parked outside the emergency room. Perry was unresponsive and wrapped in multiple blankets secured with duct tape, and doctors later pronounced him dead.

Authorities said a man had entered the emergency department and alerted medical staff to the body inside the vehicle. The suspect, 42-year-old Christopher Caron, who lived in Scituate, drove Perry’s Honda Civic to the hospital and fled the scene before police arrived.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office revealed that Caron was charged with murder and turned himself in to the police on the following Saturday. He has a court date scheduled for Tuesday.

Neighbors from Caron’s condominium complex recalled seeing Caron carrying a “large, heavy blanket” to the Honda Civic earlier on the day of the incident. Caron had told them that the object he was moving was a “hockey goalie mannequin which was usually filled with water,” according to local Fox affiliate WFXT, citing court documents.

Christopher Caron, 42, of Scituate, will be arraigned in Hingham District Court on a charge of murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Declan Perry, of Portland, Maine.

Caron turned himself in to the Scituate Police Department a week after Perry’s body was found… pic.twitter.com/w0kYKttucV — Boston Brandi (@BostonBrandi100) September 2, 2025

This led to police executing a search warrant at Caron’s condo where they seized several items of evidence including clothing, surveillance cameras, and swabs of suspected blood.

Authorities have noted that Caron and Perry knew each other but have not disclosed a motive or the precise cause of Perry’s death, which remains under investigation by the medical examiner. Perry was identified as a chef from Portland, Maine, known by friends as a talented head cook at the Grill Room restaurant.

Residents of the condominium complex called the police after watching the news coverage of the body found wrapped in a blanket and realized they had unknowingly helped Caron move the victim’s body.

BREAKING: 42 y.o. Christopher Caron turned himself into Scituate Police in connection w/ investigation of body found outside So. Shore Hosp. Caron will be charged w/Murder. Victim was Declan Perry of Portland, ME. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/q1lhiPs0gy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 30, 2025

The case remains intriguing and since a motive has not yet been established and mentioned by the police, it now remains to be seen how the case unfolds. One of the most shocking aspects of the case remains the fact that the murderer took the help of the unknowing neighbors very conveniently to move the body.

Had the neighbors involved in this not watched the news and called the police, a crucial piece of information would have remained missing from the investigation.