‘Oh, You’re Allergic? Good’ – Woman Accused of Using Bees to Attack Deputies Arrested After Fleeing to Tennessee

In 2022, a Massachusetts woman was accused of unleashing hives of aggressive bees on sheriff’s deputies and bystanders during an eviction. She has been re-arrested after she skipped her court dates and fled to Tennessee.

Authorities said that while deputies from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office were carrying out a lawful eviction, Rorie Susan Woods arrived at the Longmeadow, Mass., property on October 12, 2022.

She was driving a blue Nissan Xterra and towing a flatbed loaded with beehives. Woods then allegedly began agitating the bees almost immediately upon arrival.

Witnesses also reported that Woods opened the back of her trailer and removed the lids from the hives. She then shook them to provoke the insects.

When deputies tried to stop her, she allegedly tipped one hive. She then released a swarm that stung multiple officers and bystanders. One of the victims was allergic and had to be taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors allege that when she was told about the allergic reactions, Woods doubled down on her action and responded, “Oh, you’re allergic? Good.” Woods was wearing a beekeeper suit to keep herself safe.

She is also accused of carrying another hive toward the home to escalate the attack. Deputies ultimately restrained and arrested her at the scene.

Woods was then charged with multiple counts. These included four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (the bees), three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of disorderly conduct.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office has described the incident as one of the most unusual and dangerous confrontations. He said, there have been incidents of unlawful confrontation or retaliation, but this was the most bizarre the Civil Process Division had ever encountered.

Chief Deputy Robert Hoffman also gave a statement at the time.

“We take pride in our professionalism during these difficult situations. But what happened here was completely beyond the pale. Several people could have died.”

Court records show Woods was released on bail on condition that she would make her appearance in court as and when required. However, she failed to appear for her trial in the Springfield District Court earlier this year.

A warrant was issued for her arrest. Authorities had tracked her to a hotel in Tennessee. She was taken into custody without incident. She will now be moved back to Massachusetts to face trial.

In previous interviews, Woods maintained that her actions were rooted in protest and that there was no malice in them. She has also publicly spoken about lending practices and foreclosures that she deemed were predatory and unjust.

“This is not about a few sheriffs getting a few honeybee stings,” she told reporters in 2022. “It’s about fighting back against an unfair system.”

Court filings have indicated that Woods has a history of foreclosure disputes. This was not the first time she found herself evicted. This happened in her home, too.

She has chosen to represent herself in the criminal proceedings and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has not released any statement or commented on any possibility of additional charges due to her fleeing from the prosecution.

Woods will already face years of jail time if she is convicted of her previous charges.

Officials emphasized that the incident endangered everyone present on the scene, including police officers and passersby. They have also learned that bees could prove lethal to those who are deathly allergic to them.