Selena Gomez Reveals Strange Encounter With Diddy When She Was Dating Bieber: "He Thought I Was..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Selena Gomez had a strange run-in with rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs while she was dating Justin Bieber. The encounter reportedly left Gomez confused but amused. Gomez opened up about the incident in a 2016 interview with GQ magazine while discussing how fame can lead to awkward situations. "When P. Diddy gave me his valet ticket once, do you know what I mean?" Gomez said. The interviewer was puzzled so Gomez explained, "Because he thought I was the valet lady!"

Lmao y’all remember when P. Diddy thought Selena Gomez was a valet lady pic.twitter.com/mIDgL2CcJf — valtiel (@Bjarrbie) February 18, 2019

Gomez wasn't upset by Diddy mistaking her for a valet and instead found it funny. "Look, I see all of it. I don't care. I actually laughed hysterically when it happened," she told GQ. "But I get it. I know what all of it is." The singer was dating Bieber, who was close to Diddy at the time. Diddy acted as a mentor to the young pop star. Although the mix-up happened years ago, it piqued public interest in light of Diddy's recent arrest on serious charges of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

Selena was never invited to any of p diddy’s party cause he always thought shes a poor mexican valet worker pic.twitter.com/v0pdCWJt3P — tiana (@souvenirtities) September 26, 2024

Diddy was taken into custody on September 16. He is currently being held without bail in Brooklyn. The charges he faces could lead to major jail time. However, The rapper pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer claiming he is 'an innocent man with nothing to hide.' The arrest shook up the entire music industry. Diddy's relationship with Bieber is particulary under scrutiny.

Sources claim Bieber is 'disturbed' by the news. "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off," an insider told the Daily Mail. "So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him." Bieber worked with Diddy as recently as September 2023. He appeared on Diddy's album The Love Album: Off The Grid. Now, Bieber is reportedly rethinking that collaboration. The source says Bieber might have avoided working with Diddy if he had known about the allegations.

For Gomez, that strange encounter with Diddy feels like a distant past. Diddy was a powerful figure in the music industry at the time, while Gomez was known mostly for her Disney Channel roles. Since then, Gomez has moved on to bigger things, although she recently returned to Disney with Wizards Beyind Waverly Place. She has also etched her name as a successful singer and actress, gaining fame with Only Murders in the Building.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)