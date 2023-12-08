Adele Opens up About Career Success and the Privilege of Being a ‘White Woman’ in the Music Industry

Adele, the renowned British singer and 16-time Grammy winner, recently opened up about a significant aspect of her success in the music industry – her identity as a white woman. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she acknowledged the role her race played in her career trajectory, stating, “More than anything, it’s just being yourself. That’s one of the reasons I’ve been so lucky with my career — on top of the obvious of me being a white woman in music.”

This candid acknowledgment of privilege comes as part of Adele's broader reflections on her journey in the music industry. She attributes her success not only to her musical talents but also to the advantages associated with her racial identity. Adele delves into the dynamics of control she has exercised over her career, revealing that people have been "quite scared" of her since she was 18, as per HuffPost. This fear, she believes, has granted her a unique level of autonomy in decision-making within her professional journey. "I think there’s no room for negotiations when it comes to what I want to do and how I want to do it. And it’s always been like that," she explained.

Adele on how she wants to empower young women:



“More than anything, it’s just being yourself. That’s one of the reasons I’ve been so lucky with my career — on top of the obvious of me being a white woman in music.

— sly (@scorpiolikeyou) December 7, 2023

This isn't the first time Adele has spoken openly about the influences that shaped her musical journey. She has expressed admiration for Black artists such as Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige, and Etta James, recognizing their impact on her artistry. In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, she shared how Etta James's voice made her stop and listen, describing the experience as taking over her mind and body.

— ali 🇵🇸 (@litd21) December 7, 2023

Furthermore, Adele has been vocal about her support for other female artists, particularly those of color. She dedicated a Grammy win for Album of the Year to Beyoncé in 2017, acknowledging the empowering impact of Beyoncé's Lemonade album on her Black friends. In a 2021 interview with Vogue, Adele reiterated her belief that Beyoncé should have won the award, emphasizing the acknowledgment it would have provided to women of color for their often overlooked struggles.

YES ADELE 👏🏼

— Jess 🪐 (@someonelikejess) December 7, 2023

The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala recently honored Adele with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award. During her acceptance speech, Adele expressed gratitude for the women who paved the way for her success, emphasizing the importance of their sacrifices. She credited her mother, aunts, grandmothers, and other influential women from her childhood for shaping up her character and providing her with the strength to navigate the challenges of being a woman in the industry.

As Adele continues to evolve in her career, she recognizes the responsibility to support and guide up-and-coming female singers. In her own words, "I see a lot of the girls, up-and-coming singers, I get in touch with them because no one ever did that to me." Adele's journey stands as a testament to the impact of acknowledging privilege, embracing individuality, and fostering a supportive community for the next generation of women in music.

