Brooklyn Beckham Shows Love for Wife Nicola Peltz with Massive Tattoo of Her Face

Brooklyn Beckham has once again made headlines with his latest tattoo in tribute to his wife, Nicola Peltz. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 23-year-old unveiled a large tattoo on his shoulder featuring Peltz's face, as per Daily Mail. This new tattoo is just one of over 20 that Beckham has dedicated to his wife, with the first one being inked pretty soon after they started dating.

In the interview, Beckham revealed that he loves tattooing himself, specially to honor his lady-love, saying, "Especially when you love someone, you just cover everything." He also shared that he's "half covered in stuff for her" and that he has over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife.

For instance, Last year, he had his entire wedding vows to Peltz tattooed inside his arm, which he has since shared on Instagram multiple times. The extensive tattoo reads, "Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always. Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today."

The tattoo goes on for several paragraphs, expressing Beckham's love and commitment to his wife, before ending with, "I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine." In large script inked onto his lower right arm, he has another tattoo tribute that reads: "My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious."

Beckham and Peltz got married in April 2022 in a beautiful oceanfront wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, as per Today. The couple had been engaged since July 2020, and their wedding was attended by family and friends, including Beckham's famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

During the interview with E!News, Beckham also spoke about his desire to have a large family, saying, "I can't wait to have kids. I'm excited...I could have so many, but it's obviously totally up to her." In the interview he also quickly touched on their "throuple" friendship with singer Selena Gomez, 30, calling her a "talented" and "sweet girl".

Brooklyn Beckham sees his body art as a way to express himself and show his love for his family and friends. In addition to his love for tattoos, Beckham has also shown a passion for cooking. The young star has been known to share photos of his culinary creations on Instagram. Beckham is clearly following in the footsteps of his dad and former footballer, David Beckham who, as per Evening Standard, also has a large collection of tattoos built up over the years.