Selena Gomez, the famous singer and actress, recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming reflection on her body’s transformation over the years. The post included two pictures capturing moments from different periods in her life, igniting an open conversation about body image and self-acceptance. In the first image, Gomez showcased herself in a zebra bikini from 2013 when she was 21, candidly expressing, "Today I realized I will never look like this again."

considering selena gomez has a chronic illness that leaves her in massive amounts of pain with massive swelling and has had to undergo chemo and a kidney transplant as a result i think she’s allowed to talk about the changes to her body https://t.co/z2XDQSXdSR — lily✡︎➃ (@franklinsherald) January 24, 2024

The subsequent picture revealed the artist in a high-waisted bikini bottom paired with a white bikini top during her getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last year. Following this image was a caption, "I'm not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."

Selena Gomez pens a POWERFUL message about body positivity via her Instagram stories. 💖 https://t.co/a8PAnSyir8 pic.twitter.com/ItyAfj43Fh — E! News (@enews) January 24, 2024

As per Page Six, this transparent reflection comes on the heels of Gomez’s previous discussions about body shaming and the scrutiny she faced after her surgery due to her lupus diagnosis. In a recent interview, she revealed the aftermath of her lupus diagnosis on her body image, especially during a magazine fitting when she felt like she no longer had a teenager’s body. "None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed. Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

In 2022, she called out trolls who mocked her appearance. "Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.' Bitch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez, diagnosed at the age of 24, underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy as part of her treatment. Subsequently, she faced body-shaming when her surgery scars were exposed during a bikini-clad getaway to Australia. The public scrutiny intensified as she navigated a highly publicized breakup with singer Justin Bieber.

i’m far from a selena gomez lover but to post this photo and act like she looks like anything but a healthy woman is just asinine and reeks of jealousy - let the woman exist with her condition and process the changes it’s making to her body on her own you weirdos pic.twitter.com/uWRIZMyBfF — brae (@cowboylikebrae) January 23, 2024

As per People, despite these hurdles, Gomez has been an advocate for body positivity and has called out body shamers on several occasions. She addressed critics, asserting, "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

In a video shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram account in March 2023, she offered affirmations to her younger self, emphasizing the importance of appreciating one's unique features. "Something I wish I could tell my younger self is: Appreciate the face and the body that you have. May not look like everyone else, but you are who you are, and be proud of that."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Gomez's candid reflections serve as a powerful reminder that self-love and acceptance are ongoing journeys. Her openness about body changes, health struggles, and the societal pressures she faces resonates with many, inspiring a conversation about embracing authenticity and breaking free from unrealistic standards.