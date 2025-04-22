Secret Vatican Rules That Must Be Followed to Choose Pope Francis’ Successor—What’s Next for the Church?

There are a few strict Vatican rules that must be followed to choose the next leader of the Catholic Church. Following the passing of Pope Francis, all eyes are on who could be his successor and the protocols in place to choose him. On Monday, the Catholic Church confirmed the death of the 88-year-old pontiff, merely days after he was discharged from the hospital after suffering a complex respiratory issue.

“At 7.35 this morning, the bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised,” said Cardinal Kevin Ferrell.

Now, there is a nine-day mourning period and the pope’s funeral on Saturday. Then, the process of choosing the new Holy Father will commence. Although the process, known as the papal conclave, is very secretive, there are a few things known to the public. It is usually held between 15 to 20 days after the pontiff’s passing, and that’s when the College of Cardinals will gather in the Vatican to name the successor.

Currently, there are about 250 cardinals from over 90 countries across the globe. However, only 135 of those will be allowed to cast their votes due to a rule in place that bans anyone over the age of 80 from participating in the election. According to the Vatican rules, the selected electors will be required to cast a vote four times per day until a candidate who manages to receive two-thirds of the vote is chosen.

However, this voting process is extremely secretive, and everyone is ordered to wait outside with the doors locked. Well, except for those voting cardinals, a few high-ranking officials, and doctors. The cardinals who get to vote have to abide by strict protocols like cutting off contact with the outside world during the entire papal conclave, which can take several days, as per a report by Tyla.

You're already wondering who the next Pope will be. Here's how the Catholic Church actually elects one. Everything you need to know about the Papal Conclaves, First of all, who's calling the shots? It's true that the cardinals are responsible for the entire process.

They are required to stop using their phones and receive any kind of letters or messages. Basically, any form of communication with the outside world should be cut off, including watching TV and reading newspapers. In addition, a listening device sweep is also done to ensure that no details of the process can be leaked. The cardinals are sworn in through an oath ceremony to confirm the utmost secrecy of the process. The longest conclave took place in 1922 when the cardinals needed five days to choose the pontiff.

Meanwhile, with these rules in place, voters are given ballot cards, and they are burned in a small and controlled fire after each round of voting. Chemicals are added to the fire to change the color of the smoke. If the smoke is black, then it informs those outside that a new leader has not yet been chosen. And when the smoke turns white, it announces to the world that the next pope has been elected.

As it stands, there are several top contenders who could be the next pope. First, the 70-year-old Italian Pietro Parolin. Being the Vatican’s secretary of state since 2013, he is automatically a favorite. In addition, he also had a very close relationship with Francis and shared his values.

67-year-old Luis Antonio Tagle, from the Philippines, is also being considered. If he is chosen, he will make history as the very first Asian pope. But his criticism of the church’s harsh views towards gay and divorced couples has received mixed responses.

Peter Turkson, 76, a committed conservative from Ghana who also shared selective beliefs with Francis, could become the first African pope in centuries. The other top contenders are Cardinal Matteo Zuppi from Italy, Cardinal Peter Erdo from Hungary, and Cardinal Robert Sarah from Guinea.

One of these high-ranking Cardinals could take the spot left by Pope Francis and keep his legacy on.