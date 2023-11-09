Amid a heated discussion on Fox News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced difficult questions from Sean Hannity about his significantly low poll numbers compared to Donald Trump’s robust support. The awkward on-air confrontation emphasized the staggering contrast in their voter approval ratings. During an interview on Hannity’s Fox News show, DeSantis indulged in a candid and uncomfortable conversation with Hannity and a gathering of supporters. The discussion took a sharp turn as Hannity in a straightforward manner confronted DeSantis about the apparent lack of voter backing.

Recent polling data from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab revealed a stark discrepancy, indicating Donald Trump soaring with 60% support in Florida, while DeSantis trailed significantly with only 21%. In another poll conducted by CBS News, Trump was in charge of a significant 61 percent of Republican support, leaving DeSantis lagging at 18%. Moreover, Nikki Haley has been heading forward, currently holding 9% of the support, further challenging DeSantis’s stance. As per Radar, Hannity seizing the moment, directly questioned DeSantis about his concerning poll numbers. He questioned, “Let me look at the polls and let me ask you the question. Donald Trump has had a pretty large lead against all the other candidates. In many ways, you would think that if a presidential candidate gets indicted four times and arraigned four times, it seems to defy all conventional political gravity that every time that happens, the poll numbers go up. How do you explain that?”

DeSantis offered his perspective commenting, “I think that when that Alvin Bragg case came down, it was just so transparently ridiculous to go back seven or eight years this would not have been brought for nonpolitical reasons. And so I think that he got a lot of sympathy as a result of that in particular. Maybe some of the others too. There’s a lot of people that have just not made a final decision.”

Meanwhile, former President Trump has not relented in his criticism of DeSantis. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, earlier this month, Trump slammed Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for supporting DeSantis. Trump lambasted DeSantis, mocking his poll numbers, he wrote, "Why would anybody endorse Ron DeSanctimonious, who is like a wounded bird falling from the sky? His Poll numbers are terrible, he is totally against Ethanol and fought to destroy Social Security and Medicare. Well, the “Nation’s most unpopular governor,” Kim Reynolds of Iowa, just endorsed him. What’s that all about?" The back-and-forth between DeSantis and Hannity illuminated the stark contrast in their respective poll numbers and the challenges facing DeSantis as he navigates the political landscape, aiming to secure broader support in the run-up to future elections.

