Sean Hannity Gives a Befitting Reply To CNN Host Jake Tapper's ‘Unofficial Trump Adviser’ Comment

Jake Tapper, the host for CNN, attacked Sean Hannity of Fox News for his responses to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech. While dissecting the speech, Tapper attacked Hannity's speech, charging that he had changed his critique of the president to fit the Republican narrative. For months, Hannity has made the argument on his prime-time program that Biden is unfit for government due to cognitive impairment.

Recently, he stated, "Tonight, America saw, let’s say, a very different Joe Biden. I might call him Jacked-Up Joe. And that’s being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry, old man."

As reported by Mediate, introducing Hannity as an 'unofficial Trump adviser,' Tapper played a clip of the host. In addition, the CNN presenter mockingly latched on to Hannity's "charitable" statement, saying, "Hannity always known for being charitable." The Fox News anchor reacted on X. He wrote, "Lol. @jaketapper Fake Jake are you really that dumb? OK. Let’s play, game on. Tune in to radio and TV Monday. I’ll gladly educate you. If you still have a job Monday." Hannity took a jab at 'Fake Jake' and added, "I was supposed to have a message for Fake Jake Tapper. But after my team did a little investigating, this guy barely like, gets over 500,000 viewers a day or night or whenever he’s on. I’d say if you want me to respond, Fake Jake, you need at least a million, million and a half viewers before you get my attention. I addressed it earlier today. Jake, you’re a liberal talkshow host pretending to be a journalist. That’s why the name Fake Jake is perfect for you."

After Biden's dynamic State of the Union speech on Thursday, Hannity adopted a different tack. Hannity, who is a strong supporter of presumed GOP candidate Donald Trump and has even endorsed the four-timely indicted former president on stage, said of Biden that he was "so hyped up, it was bizarre." As reported by Fox News, he said, "Frankly, so at odds with the everyday Joe it’s even frightening to me.

He spent most the night shouting, speeding through his speech, and clearly overcompensating from the normal, everyday Joe that can barely string two sentences together." The conversation takes place at a time when Republicans, who believe Biden is too old to spend another four years in office, are using his age and mental capacity as a rallying cry ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.

Recently, the president has refuted the allegations—disregarding them even in jest during his speech to Congress. As reported by Hill, on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, he stated, "You got to take a look at the other guy, he’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name."

Republicans have focused their efforts on impeaching Biden mostly based on his son Hunter Biden's business affairs. The younger Biden was recently asked by Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee to give public testimony before Congress on March 20. Hunter recently called the endeavors a "baseless and destructive political charade."