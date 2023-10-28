Sean Hannity Gets Mocked Online Over Coverage of Jim Jordan’s Speakership

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s constant support for Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid for House Speakership has garnered a mix of controversy and online trolling. Hannity’s vocal inclination for Jordan, one of the conservative firebrands, has not only been visible during his televised segments but has extended to personal outreach and social media campaigns, During a recent broadcast, Hannity passionately addressed his millions of viewers, highlighting his preference for Jordan as the GOP candidate for House Speaker. He used his influential platform to release pressure on Republican holdouts, calling them "few sensitive little snowflakes in Congress" for not supporting Jordan.

Hannity did not limit his advocacy to online broadcasts; he also reached out to select lawmakers personally and had one of his producers contact others, requesting them to align with his favored candidate. His efforts even extended to social media, where he urged his followers to call wavering members and demand their support for Jordan. According to recent updates by Meaww, Rep. Jordan had fallen short of the desired number of votes in both the first and second ballots as the race for speakership continues.

A third ballot saw a change in the strategy, with Jordan temporarily backing Rep. Patrick McHenry. Jordan stated, "I'm still running for Speaker, and I plan to go to the floor to get the votes and win this race." However, House Republicans were not responsive to Jordan’s proposed resolution and pushed for another speaker vote.

*CONSERVATIVES UNLOAD ON X*



"A warning for the GOP. If you allow Hakeem Jeffries to become Speaker instead of Jim Jordan, I will do everything possible to ensure you all lose in the Primary election next year." https://t.co/JeHWprIpPb — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) October 19, 2023

Following Jordan’s move and Hannity’s constant support, Hannity faced trolling on social media platforms, especially X (Formerly known as Twitter) As per Washington Post, after Jordan’s announcement that the third speaker vote would not proceed as planned, Hannity tweeted, "CONSERVATIVES UNLOAD ON X" and quoted a conservative who warned the GOP, "If you allow Hakeem Jeffries to become Speaker instead of Jim Jordan, I will do everything possible to ensure you all lose in the Primary election next year."

He accompanied this with an article "THIRD TIME'S A HARM? Jordan Cancels Third Speaker Vote, Backs Move to Empower McHenry," which comprised Jordan’s decision to back a temporary solution with Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry. Hannity added, "Prominent conservative voices didn't take the news well on social media," This drew an ample amount of attention on social media, and the internet quickly responded to the latest developments in the Speakership race and Hannity's update.

Critics seized the opportunity to express their disapproval, with some users posting mocking emojis and comments. One person wrote, "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," while another remarked, "You're losing now," and a user stated, "Sean, nobody cares what you think." Several users took a jab at Hannity's support for Jordan, with one saying, "Aww the one YOU were trying to get to be House Speaker chickened out of another vote, stop backing Losers you loser LOLOLOLOL," and another tauntingly added, "Awwww someone is mad awwwww." In the wake of the internet's reaction, it appears that Hannity's influence may not be as potent as he had presumed, resulting in a response that included both humor and criticism. The battle for the House Speakership continues, with the media spotlight and public opinion playing prominent roles in this high-stakes political drama.

