Scott Disick may have only recently made his comeback on The Kardashians, but he has already become a beloved presence on the show. Staying true to his role, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband has been observed to be vocal and clear when it comes to sharing his advice when approached. The businessman was involved in a terrible accident last year, which caused him to gain a few extra pounds. This was pointed out by his confidant, Khloé Kardashian, in an episode of the show. However, it appears that Disick has been actively working on getting physically fit in recent times.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by George Pimentel

Also Read: When Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Denounced Scott Disick for Supposedly Insulting Her

As per the Daily Mail reports, Disick appears to have switched to a healthier lifestyle fueled by a new diet and an intense workout regime. The reality star looked rather dashing as he was spotted by paparazzi in a completely new slimmed-down version of himself. Sources reveal he was perhaps out shopping for presents at luxe stores around Rodeo Drive, given the upcoming holiday. Apart from his stunning physique, he rocked his outfit for the day in a casual ensemble.

Scott Disick turned heads as he unveiled his drastic weight loss as he was seen on a shopping spree in Beverly Hills amid rumours that he's using the drug Ozempic #ScottDisick https://t.co/ZhjRqD29Ws pic.twitter.com/fKA91RwKPP — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) December 22, 2023

Disick was found to be wearing dark green cargo pants, a tan top, and a chic black printed bomber jacket. To affirm his love for shades, he sported a cool pair of black sunglasses with gold handles. He accessorized himself with a gold star medallion and completed his outfit with a slick pair of taupe sneakers.

Scott Disick reveals extreme weight loss shopping in Beverly Hills https://t.co/t3jctBAyPV — Shootersyk"DamyEku" (@ShootersykEku) December 21, 2023

Also Read: Here Are All The Men Who Have Cheated On One of the Kardashians, From Kanye West to Scott Disick

Disick, however, wasn’t spotted alone; joining him was popular influencer Mary-Grayson Hunt, who seemed to have joined him while he was on an alleged shopping spree. The influencer donned a more comfy aesthetic in comparison to Disick. She was seen wearing what appeared to be an oversized black sweatshirt and shorts. Under it, she seemed to be sporting a white tank top. Her outfit was complete with a warm pair of taupe boots and a black baseball cap. She styled her red hair in an elegant braid while leaving her bangs free.

Also Read: Scott Disick Joins Kris Jenner for Thanksgiving at Her Mega Palm Springs Mansion as Ex-Kourtney Skips

As mentioned, back in 2022, Disick was involved in a horrific accident. According to reports by US Weekly, last year, the LASD [Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department] released a statement concerning the collision. The press release confirmed: “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed, and alcohol was not a factor.” It continued to account for the businessman’s injuries: “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment."

Disick did bring up his accident in the third season of The Kardashians in a conversation with his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. He narrates the incident with great clarity: “So I was going to pick Mason [his son] up because we were going to a movie. I was driving by myself…I made a right, and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat—they are kind of like little lips.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

He continued: “So the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little, and by the time it pulled, it smacked into a pillar.” Furthermore, Disick claimed this collision was what resulted in his Lamborghini SUV being totaled and him injured. However, he seemed rather grateful for his daughter Penelope, who reportedly helped her dad by cleaning up the blood on his face. Nonetheless, it seems like Disick has made some great progress and may continue to do so. Further details concerning the secret to his weight loss are yet to be revealed by him.

More from Inquisitr

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick's Playful Flirting: 'It Happens When There Are No Cameras Around, Too'

Kris Jenner Says She ‘Would Do Anything’ for Scott Disick, Then Ditches Him at Hospital Right After