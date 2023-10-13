Why Khloe Kardashian Thinks Scott Disick Is the ‘Unhealthiest’ She’s Ever Seen Him Be

Scott Disick is a successful entrepreneur who made his debut in the entertainment world when he married Kourtney Kardashian from the famous Kardashian family in 2007. They even welcomed three children together. Unfortunately, after a decade of being married, they decided to file for divorce in 2015. Although Disick was no longer romantically involved with Kourtney, there was one person from the Kardashian family who is still very good friends with him. That’s none other than Good American brand ambassador Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney’s sister. Given their friendship, Khloe recently made a keen observation about Disick since his 2022 car crash in August.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sam Tabone

Also Read: Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo of Son Reign Wearing a T-Shirt With Aunt Khloé Kardashian’s Face

According to ET Online, Disick’s accident has left him with an injured back and has Khloe concerned for his well-being. In an episode of The Kardashians that aired earlier this week, Khloe paid a visit to her alleged best friend to check up on him. She seemed to genuinely want to be there to make sure he was recovering; to her surprise, things weren’t going great.

Image Source: Hulu

In a confessional from the episode, she claimed, “I think Scott needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him.” She went on to explain her reason while empathizing with him: “He’s barely mobile, and it’s all from his back, so that wouldn’t make anyone feel good.”

Also Read: When Kourtney Kardashian Defended Ex Scott Disick's 'Bad' Behaviour on KUWTK: "My Scott Is Not a Monster"

As per reports, last year, Disick’s Lamborghini flipped over leaving him with some injuries one of which included damage to his back. In the episode of the reality show, he confided in Khloe and reflected on the aftermath of the traumatizing incident. He also took note of how he’s changed since then.

Image Source: Hulu

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Offered Millions’ To Ex Scott Disick to Stay Away From Their Kids

“I’ve gained a lot of weight here because of my back,” said Disick while highlighting that it’s “only gotten worse.” Later, he confessed that although he’s been strongly advised to undergo physical therapy, he hasn’t been able to commit to it. After listening to her friend’s admission, Khloe decides to step in and suggests he visit a doctor of her recommendation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

With high hopes of genuinely getting better, Disick decides to take up her advice and even consults with the recommended medical professional in the field, Dr. Pat, for further procedures to get well. Before he could go ahead with an MRI scan, he had a brief conversation with Dr. Pat.

Khloé asks if Scott Disick 'needs brain surgery' after 'suggesting they get together' https://t.co/WPU8srX6YX — Reality Titbit (@realitytitbit) October 12, 2023

He complained, “I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight.” Disick further shared that initially a specialist even urged him to “microdose some 'shrooms,” in his diet. After running a few tests and scans, the doctor said that he was “on that cusp of needing surgery” and suggested a few exercises for him to avoid such a measure.

Scott Disick wants sex with Khloé Kardashian for his 40th birthday pic.twitter.com/mzbbitGxsR — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) October 13, 2023

Khloe, too, was with him amid his consultancy and offered her moral support whenever possible. Especially when Dr. Pat asked what Disick would do for fun before the injury. He said, “S**, but now I can’t move.” The three of them ended up laughing heartily, and Khloe jokingly encouraged him to use that as “motivation” to work on getting his back better.

More from Inquisitr

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Traumatic Incident When Paparazzi Asked if She Was Dating Scott Disick

Kris Jenner Allegedly Used Her Daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Her Ex Scott Disick for Ratings