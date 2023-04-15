Scott Disick Set to Make a Comeback on Hulu's "The Kardashians" Amid Kourtney And Travis's Romance

Scott Disick is set to stir up drama in Hulu's hit series The Kardashians amid his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her now husband, Travis Barker romance. Disick has added demands before making an appearance on the show.

According to The Sun, Disick is set to make an appearance on the hit show after a request by the "cool mom" Kris Jenner, who wanted the show to set back to its glory days when the drama was juicy and it kept people more "invested in the show and its plot."

This comes after an insider confirmed that Scott Disick was snubbed at the Easter gathering last Sunday at the Kardashian's home where Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's ex-beau was openly welcomed with a personalized Easter Basket from "Queen of My Castle Designs" which every member and inner-circle of the Kardashian-Jenner crew received.

Even Kourtney's hubby and his children received their baskets. While this definitely puzzled fans, Scott didn't seem to be bothered about not being included in the festivities in response to his fan's curiosity.

Image Source: Getty Images for Shrine at MGM Grand at Foxwoods | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

The 39-year-old was extremely concerned after Kris's request that he return to the show due to the negativity and shade he's received over time after his past relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. His condition to return was to be seen as a "successful entrepreneur" and not "some loser" who can't get his life together.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The 67-year-old Momma bird and manager of KUWTK had no problems agreeing with his demands as she appears to be stressed with the show growing "dull" and cliché. The show is about to get heated up since Scott is going to play the matchmaker role while being showcased according to his demands and is scheduled to call the girls out on their "s***".

According to another source, there are going to be scenes filmed with Travis Barker, Kourtney's current husband. This can either be a heartwarming interaction or turn into a typical clash of the past versus the present. Regardless, since this announcement, fans are waiting in anticipation for the episode to air.

Image Source: Getty Images for Esquire | Photo by Frazer Harrison

In an interview with US Weekly Disick and Kourtney opened up on their relationship and go way back to 2006 when the duo met at a party thrown by Girls Gone Wild and hit it off instantly in Mexico. They continued going out with each other while being big on PDA and made an appearance on KUWTK in 2007. Shortly after, they split as Kourtney speculated Scott cheated on her after finding another woman's text messages on his phone.

This didn't last long as the pair reconciled in Miami and hooked up, where she most definitely "forgot to use contraceptives" and announced her pregnancy expressing her happiness on the matter. The duo welcomed a total of three beautiful children - Mason, Penelope, and Reign, who they continue to co-parent even though the couple called it quits for good in 2015 and moved on with their lives.