In a recent development that has caught the attention of fans and the media alike, Scott Disick, the well-known socialite and reality TV star, was seen spending his holiday season with stylist Chloe Bartoli in St. Barts, as per TMZ. The recent spotting of Disick with Bartoli has sparked conversations around their shared past with each other that made headlines.

Disick, known primarily for his extensive and tumultuous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, was captured in photographs on a beach outing with Bartoli. This reunion comes years after their reported involvement played a role in the end of Disick and Kardashian's relationship back in 2015.

While Kardashian has moved on and recently married Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, Disick appears to be seeking new beginnings. His beach outing with Bartoli, who was seen in a chic pink and black bikini paired with a crochet dress, suggests he might be ready to move forward.

Bartoli, 33, a celebrity stylist, seemed in a playful mood, with both appearing at ease in each other's company. Nonetheless, the infamous bond between Disick and Bartoli is sparking discussions, fueled not only by their notable age difference but also by their intertwined history. After all, Bartoli's involvement with Disick was speculated to be a significant factor in his split from Kardashian, especially coming soon after the birth of their third child, Reign.

“Kourtney is 100% over Scott,” a source reported to Entertainment Tonight in 2016, underlining the finality of their split. Kardashian's new chapter with Travis Barker, marked by their marriage and the birth of their son Rocky after IVF treatments, contrasts sharply with Scott's current life.

Disick has been open about feeling like an outsider in the Kardashian-Jenner circle since Kardashian's relationship with Barker began. Amidst reports suggesting Disick is grappling with the challenges of witnessing Kardashian move on and marry Barker, the Kardashian family's intricate personal dynamics continue to captivate public interest.

Recently, Kardashian was seen cheering on her husband, Barker, as he successfully completed a marathon in Santa Monica, as reported by The U.S. Sun. Showing her support as a devoted wife, Kardashian was present at the Santa Monica Pier, enthusiastically rooting for Barker. Early on a foggy morning at 9:56 a.m., Kardashian uploaded the first image of the pier to her Instagram Story, followed by a snapshot of the marathon's finish line set against the beach. In his Instagram post, Barker captioned the image, "Ending 2023 with a bang." The renowned drummer appeared in a coordinated outfit of shorts, a cap, and a black hoodie adorned with a white pattern. Barker's participation in the marathon gained additional significance due to a severe leg injury he had sustained just a day before, on December 30.

