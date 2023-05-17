Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out Against 'Disgusting' Rumors About Her Parents' Marriage Post Being Imprisoned

Savannah Chrisley has shown unconditional support for her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, in a recent Mother's Day tribute on Instagram. The reality TV star defended her parents' marriage amidst "nasty rumors" circulating about them. She wrote, "To clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart — my parents are MADLY in love with each other." Savannah added that she believed the couple would "come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before."

As reported by Page Six, Savannah's sister, Lindsie Chrisley, agreed with her sentiments in the comments section, stating that Todd and Julie are "two folks obsessed with the other's existence." The tribute included several photos of the couple, who have been married since 1996.

The post also touched on the difficulty Savannah has faced since her parents began their respective prison sentences. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation in November 2022, while Todd received a 12-year sentence in federal custody plus 16 months of probation. Savannah has taken care of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, and niece, Chloe Chrisley, after getting custody of the children while her parents serve their sentences.

Savannah shared her struggles with missing her mother on Mother's Day. She wrote, "I've been DREADING the holidays...I may be 25... but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts." Despite her hardships, she remains optimistic about her parents' relationship.

The rumors started after Todd's former business partner Mark Braddock testified during the couple's trial, which began in May 2022, about an alleged affair with Todd. The Chrisley Knows Best star denied the allegations on his podcast, calling Braddock a "toad" and "someone who looks like a thumb."

Savannah's support for her parents' marriage in the face of these rumors is heartening. Even though her parents have been accused of serious crimes, Savannah's post shows that she knows her parents best and that she believes in their love for each other.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

It's also clear that Savannah has been struggling with her parents' absence. She may be a young adult, but the fact that she misses her mother so much shows how important family is to her. Recently, the 25-year-old revealed that prison life has been harder for her mother than it has been for her dad. In her podcast, Unlocked, Savannah said that her mother is "just staying busy. You know, like, she's trying to do anything and everything, take classes, [be] first at bat — everything known to man that she can do, she does."

Despite the hardships they're facing, the Chrisley family remains united and supportive of each other. And while they may be apart now, they'll come out of this experience stronger and more in love with each other than ever before.