Savannah Chrisley Reveals Details of Mom Julie's Hard Time in Prison

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has opened up about her mother's experience in prison, revealing that Julie Chrisley is struggling with the reality of prison life.

Despite being found guilty of tax fraud, Julie's sentence has proven to be "definitely harder" for her than her husband Todd's incarceration. Savannah's revelations shed light on the difficulties her family is facing, including the challenges of staying connected while behind bars and dealing with the negativity of social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Diamond

Julie Chrisley, 50, was recently found guilty of tax fraud and is currently serving out a seven-year sentence at Kentucky's FMC Lexington. Her husband, Todd Chrisley, 54, is incarcerated for 12 years at Pensacola, Florida's Federal Prison Camp.

Speaking on her podcast, Unlocked, Savannah Chrisley revealed that her mother is struggling with the reality of prison life. "It's definitely harder for her than it is for my dad," she said. "But she's just staying busy. You know, like, she's trying to do anything and everything, take classes, [be] first at bat — everything known to man that she can do, she does," said Savannah.

"And you know my mom. Like, she walks in a room, if something needs to be done, she just starts doing it. And so she's trying to stay busy. Her health, she's trying to focus on that. I think she's trying to shield us from a lot of things. Because that's my mom. That's who she is."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Diamond

Savannah went on to explain that her mother is taking classes and trying to stay active in the prison, but that it's still a difficult experience. "It's definitely not glamorous," she said. "It just kind of is what it is, that's our new normal."

According to Savannah, she makes a point to visit her parents frequently and during these visits, she has observed that her mother tends to keep to herself. "We talk during the visitation, but otherwise, she just kind of sticks to herself," Savannah shared.

According to Hollywood Life, the reality star also revealed that she visits her parents each weekend and that her mother has been sending her letters. "I don't think there's a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad," Savannah said. "Being together almost 30 years now and not going a day without speaking to now, going on four months, is a lot."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

"I mean, it was tough to see the accounts of her day and just things that she's scared of or nervous about or just all the thoughts that go through her mind. And not having my dad there with her. That's the biggest thing."

Savannah revealed that some of the comments she's seen online have been "baffling" and that people don't seem to understand the reality of the situation. "It's so hard because people are so hateful on social media," she said.